Israel’s students are hostages in the battle of teachers vs. government - opinion

High school students, some of whom will soon enter the combat zones in the Gaza Strip and the Lebanese border, should not be worrying on the battlefield about whether they passed their math matriculation exam.

In times of war, Israel’s rebirth generation finds itself caught between the hammer and the anvil, in a struggle between the Education and Finance Ministries and the teachers. Investment in education is an investment in Israel’s national resilience. The education minister must lead to a solution and end this saga that brings no honor to anyone – and the sooner, the better

The delay in giving matriculation grades to high school students who are about to enlist and protect the country is an unparalleled scandal.

The preservation of teaching staff and the improvement of their salaries is a national goal that must be promoted, but this is not the way. Instead of encouraging and strengthening our students during such a critical period that includes many mental and physical challenges, the system is failing and unable to protect them.

Before October 7, countless discussions were held about Israel’s future generation. They were referred to as the “TikTok generation,” spoiled and detached, glued to screens, yet they have proven what strong material they are made of. We have been seeing the values and strong foundations of this generation for over nine months. They fight bravely for Israel’s security, volunteer and assist residents evacuated from their homes and security forces, and work to mend the rifts in Israeli society. They are not involved in sectoral struggles and accusations but are creating a new reality on the ground. Golani soldiers during their swearing in ceremony at the Western Wall. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)

THE SEVERE harm to high school students, especially the 12th-grade graduates who have completed 12 years of study and are about to enlist to serve the country, must be stopped immediately! We, at the Federation of Local Authorities, along with the National Parents’ Leadership, have turned to the courts for help to get the Education and Finance Ministries to stop the endless procrastination of all parties.

Education Ministry must take control of situation

If the state does not know how to control the issue and end the harm to students’ basic right to education and equality, then it is appropriate for the courts to instruct them to do so. Israel’s students have become hostages in the battle between the teachers and the government. The Education Ministry is responsible for the education of students in the State of Israel, and therefore it must take control of the situation and reach an urgent solution for the benefit of the country’s students.

Investment in the education of the future generation is an investment in Israel’s national resilience. It is time for the system to wake up and invest in its educational staff, who perform sacred work under difficult conditions, for the sake of Israel’s students who will soon enlist in the army and protect us with their bodies and souls – and the sooner, the better.

The writer is mayor of Ganei Tikva, deputy chair of the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel, and chair of the Education Committee.