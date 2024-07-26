Thanking President Joe Biden for his support of Israel - comment

It came as little to no surprise to anyone when US President Joe Biden announced that he was withdrawing from the upcoming elections and instead endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.

He was under fire not only from the Republicans—who were practically seething with the words “dementia” and “Alzheimer’s” on their lips—but also from Democrats, who were slowly coming forward to say that they did not feel confident in his leadership any longer.

That being said, it would be naive and foolish to claim that Joe Biden is not a steadfast supporter of the State of Israel.

For half a century, Biden has been an unwavering ally of the Jewish state, demonstrating a commitment that transcends partisan politics and personal differences, a testament to the enduring nature of the US-Israel relationship itself.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent meeting with Biden in the Oval Office underscored the depth and longevity of this relationship. US President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, July 25, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)

Though readers of my column know very well that I avoid most opportunities to flatter the prime minister, he put it very well when he said, “From a proud Israeli Zionist to a proud Irish American Zionist.”

Unwavering support for Israel amidst political challenges

Biden's journey with Israel began with his first meeting with Prime Minister Golda Meir and has continued through every Israeli administration since. This consistency is a testament to his genuine belief in the importance of the US-Israel alliance rather than a matter of political expediency.

Even in times of disagreement, such as during the recent judicial reform debate in Israel, Biden's fundamental support for Israel's security and well-being never wavered. His swift action in flying to Israel at the outbreak of the latest Israel-Hamas War, his efforts to create a multi-national security umbrella for Israel, and his diplomatic support on the international stage all demonstrate his unwavering commitment.

Biden's self-description as a "Christian Zionist" speaks volumes about his personal conviction in Israel's right to exist and thrive. This belief has translated into tangible support, from military aid to tireless efforts in hostage negotiations.

Some have said in recent months that his support for Israel is waning in the face of Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip. I simply do not believe that is the case.

Many people were opposed to a Rafah operation, both in the US as well as in Israel, not to mention the rest of the world. This includes steadfast Zionists who did not want to see Israel further pushing into the Palestinian territory that is the coastal enclave out of concern that its justification for war would be turned on its head once the civilian-to-terrorist mortality rate became too overwhelming to argue for proportionality.

Biden was always a Zionist, even while he was arguing against a Rafah operation and announcing that the US would not be providing Israel with weapons should the operation expand into Rafah. Just like those fighting in the streets for a ceasefire, he was fighting for the rights of civilians while simultaneously attempting to defend Israel’s moral high ground.

As we bid farewell to President Biden's tenure, it is crucial to acknowledge the immense value of having such a steadfast friend in the White House. His legacy of support for Israel will undoubtedly be remembered as a cornerstone of his foreign policy achievements.

To President Biden, as you prepare to step down from the world stage, Israel and its supporters worldwide say thank you. Your half-century of dedication to the US-Israel relationship has made an indelible mark on history and will be remembered with profound appreciation for future generations.

To Donald Trump, the Republican candidate and former US president—who, according to recent polls, is expected to win the elections—do not make Israel’s war against Hamas a campaign for your own personal gain.

This self-righteousness was perfectly visible five days after Israel experienced a massacre on its land when Trump said on Fox News that under him as president, Israel “wouldn’t have had to be prepared” for the attack.

And one more side-point, Trump: It doesn’t look too hot when you say you cannot believe there are Jews who vote Democrat. You’re not exactly winning any votes there.

To Kamala Harris: If you have any chance at all of winning, it is by way of being steadfast in your not-so-unequivocal support for the Jewish state. Your lack of stable stances is what makes Democrats hesitant. Let Israel be the platform upon which you prove that you are immovable in your values.

Thank you, Mr. President. And to the rest: May the odds be ever in your favor.

The writer is deputy editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post.