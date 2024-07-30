Israeli-Americans need to vote with Israel in mind in 2024 - opinion

In under 100 days, American voters will cast their ballot to elect the next president. Every vote counts.

As an absentee voter, verify your voter registration now. Most states and jurisdictions have deadlines to make sure that they are registered. Many states can send you a full absentee ballot. FVAP.gov will have instructions for your state.

At present there are two candidates: Donald J. Trump who has been confirmed by the Republican convention and Kamala Harris the presumptive choice of the Democratic Party. It is expected that she will be confirmed at the Democratic convention on August 19.

The result of the election will determine not only the future of the United States for the next four years, but will also decide American policy for Israel viz-a-viz the so-called Palestinians. Therefore, as Israelis, you need to consider very carefully whether to vote according to your preferred US politics, or to consider the consequences for your and your children’s and the Jewish people’s homeland.

The importance of this election

This is a choice between a future president and leader of the free world who has a record as an astute negotiator and defender of democracy with a proven history of viewing Israel as its greatest ally and acting accordingly; or a staunch supporter of a Palestinian state in the heartland of historic Israel, who refers to us as occupiers in our ancient homeland and apparently has very little knowledge of Middle East history. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) shaking hands with Vice-President Kamala Harris (right) during the former's visit to the US, 26.7.2024 (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

As far as the US is concerned, Kamala Harris promised to integrate the 11 million illegal immigrants, with free education, health and legal benefits because she sees them as voters establishing permanent Democratic Party rule. She will abolish private health insurance, and defund the police because she knows that “less police reduces crime.” All of her social policies are further to the radical Left than those of Sen. Bernie Sanders.

American citizens of Israel and the United States, whether you feel more American, more Israeli or just Jewish, your vote may be decisive in determining the long term future of Israel. Think about it.

The writer, who is in his 101st year, holds Guinness records for the world’s oldest working journalist and radio host.