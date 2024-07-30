Amid global uncertainty, Israel must stand united, prepared to stand alone - opinion

As the war in Gaza drags on and tensions with Hezbollah have escalated following the rocket attack on Majdal Shams, Israelis are left wondering: “Who can we turn to for support?” The answer, increasingly, seems to be “Ourselves alone.” The shifting political winds in the United States and United Kingdom threaten to leave Israel diplomatically isolated at a time when unity and steadfast allies are more crucial than ever.

In the UK, new Prime Minister Keir Starmer, noted, in part, for eliminating antisemites from the Labour Party has announced that England will drop its objection to the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. While the practical implications of this move remain unclear, the message it sends is troubling: Israel’s leaders may be at risk of arrest if they set foot outside the country.

Across the Atlantic, the political landscape is equally uncertain. With President Joe Biden’s decision not to seek reelection, the Democratic nomination appears likely to go to Kamala Harris. This is a rarity in American politics. There has been no smoke-filled backroom decision following a series of state primaries. Yet she has acquired over $200 million in financial support for her campaign in less than 10 days and delegates to the Convention appear to be lining up to support her nomination.

While her yet-to-be-announced potential VP picks have strong pro-Israel records, the power of the vice presidency is limited. Harris’s own record on Israel is mixed. Her failure to attend Netanyahu’s address to Congress and her subsequent comments – criticizing Israel’s actions in Gaza while acknowledging its right to self-defense – sent a highly nuanced and confusing signal.

The Republican ticket offers little comfort. Donald Trump’s endorsement of Israel is as mercurial as ever, veering wildly between demands for Israel to destroy Hamas and calls for a swift end to the conflict. His running mate, JD Vance, has a checkered past marred by a childhood filled with trauma and a history of misogyny and political flip-flopping. He also advocates a platform rooted in isolationism that leaves little room for supporting Israel. Former US president Donald Trump listens as JD Vance speaks during a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, US, September 17, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/GAELEN MORSE/FILE PHOTO)

Should Trump become president and find himself unable to serve, Vance’s presidency could be disastrous for the Israeli-American relationship.

Steve Bannon, the architect of the original Trump presidential platform, recently claimed his movement was “the most pro-Jewish and pro-Israel.” However, his assertion that the future of American Jews depends on a “hard weld with Christian Nationalism” is chilling. This belief is that Christianity should enjoy a privileged position in the public square. In its most widely described form, it seeks to have America become a country ruled by Christianity – no longer a Judeo-Christian but rather a Protestant-Christian system.

The threats that these diplomatic and political situations pose are not just diplomatic but existential.

Disunity in Israel

Let us not forget that Hamas launched its latest war in part because it saw division within Israel. Before the war, Israelis were divided by the changes proposed to its court system. Now, as Israelis turn on each other in recrimination over the war’s conduct, we risk handing our enemies their greatest victory.

It is not only true that a house divided cannot stand, but individual well-being also suffers acutely when social threats are exacerbated. (A recent study in JAMA Network Open indicates that the rate of substance abuse has risen significantly since October 7.)

As the political climate in the US, the UK, and indeed across the Western world, grows more hostile, Israel must prepare for the possibility of standing alone. The change in support can very likely lead to growth in Israeli technology, military development, and even a healthier social climate. However, none of this can be achieved without unanimity.

The path forward is clear: unity. As Bret Stephens argued in a recent New York Times op-ed, there are many steps Israel’s government could take to improve its response to the current crisis but the most crucial is the one that will strengthen Israel the most: coming together as one people.

When we stand united, there is no challenge we cannot face, no pressure we cannot resist. Let us put aside our differences and remember that our greatest strength lies not just in our weapons or our diplomacy, but in our unwavering solidarity with one another.

The writer is a psychologist who specializes in trauma and abuse. He is the director of ADC Psychological Services in Netanya and Hewlett, NY, and is on staff at Northwell, New Hyde Park, NY.