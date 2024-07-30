An ode to Israel's diplomats in DC and beyond amid the deterioration of Israel's rep - opinion

It is embarrassing to admit, but of all those to whom one’s heart goes out these days, there is a small corner in my heart for Israelis with fancy titles who live in a pleasant city abroad.

I refer to the staff of the Embassy of Israel in Washington DC, where I served as congressional liaison officer. I proudly represented a small democracy defending itself bravely against threats by surrounding dictatorships while doing everything in its power to achieve peace. We heard some criticism, but overall, due to mutual trust and a meeting of interests and values, the country and I were queens of the hill: Capitol Hill.

As befits queens, everyone wanted to please us. Can we help you pass a law? Would you care for a Free Trade Agreement? I was recently reminded that I was there at the beginning of the funding of the Arrow aerial defense system – I had been involved in so much good, that I forgot.

The importance of the relations was expressed during VIP visits, which entailed a lot of work – we coordinated, accompanied, summarized, and reported. Visits yielded practical results, like agreements and important declarations. The prime minister, foreign minister, defense minister, and finance minister each visited at least once a year, along with other dignitaries. Requests for meetings were almost always honored.

When Israel's government changed, we represented its policies loyally and professionally. None of my interlocutors, including those who became friends, knew my personal opinions or how I vote.

Neutrality was our guide regarding internal American matters. When we arranged for a visitor to meet a committee chairman, we made sure that we met with the minority leader of the same committee. Not only because what goes up always comes down and vice versa, but because bi-lateral support for Israel is a strategic asset which cannot be endangered. Until a few years ago, it was inconceivable that senior Israelis hinted at a preferred candidate or party, never mind expressing themselves openly.

Invitations to Washington have nearly stopped with the new coalition

GIVEN THE policies of the current coalition, meaning the erasure of the Green Line, invitations to Washington all but stopped. I would sometimes imagine myself walking the corridors of Congress and being asked, “how does annexing millions of Palestinians tally with Israel being a democracy?” or about the judicial “reform,” which would eliminate the separation of powers. Being sister-democracies is at the core of the values on which the special relationship is based. In my imagination, I had no answer.

There is no need to elaborate what the ongoing war has done to Israel’s image, while the aforementioned trends continue unabated. Thus, shortly before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced that he had changed the status quo regarding the Temple Mount. Americans know that he is a follower of Meir Kahane, founder of the Jewish Defense League, designated a terrorist organization by the FBI.

That Netanyahu is the first foreign leader to address a joint session of Congress four times is remarkable. I have no idea who works in the embassy now, but have no doubt that staff noticed many empty seats, that they were upset to see families of hostages arrested for wearing a shirt that might upset the speaker – as though he has no connection to their plight – and that they cringed when they heard their prime minister directing an unveiled dig at Vice President Kamala Harris, who could well be the next president. Even those not deemed US experts understand that her goodwill is more important than a transient headline designed to please her opponents.

Undoubtedly, Israel’s representatives found a suitable diplomatic response when, after the compliments about the presentation and the ovations, they were asked follow-up questions. Why should we trust a foreign leader, when polls indicate that the majority of his people do not trust him and that they want him to resign? Deradicalization of Gaza sounds good, but what does it mean? Do you have a plan for “the day after,” or is it all slogans and PR?

No, one shouldn’t pity Israel’s diplomats in Washington, certainly not in relation to those who lost everything on October 7 and since. Yet, to understand the deterioration of Israel’s position in the world, particularly in the US capital, stand for a minute in the shoes that used to be mine and see how respect and credibility were replaced with mistrust and partisanship.

The writer was Israel’s first ambassador to the Baltic States after the disintegration of the Soviet Union, ambassador to South Africa, and congressional liaison officer at the embassy in Washington. She is a graduate of Israel’s National Defense College.