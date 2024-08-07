Letters to the Editor, August 6, 2024: Another terrorist front?

Another terrorist front?

Regarding “IDF reveals killed Al Jazeera journalist was Hamas Nukhba terrorist” (August 3, jpost.com) and “Emirati team to check feasibility for new N. Gaza hospital” (August 5): Ismail Al-Ghoul is a terrorist, so Hamas calls him a journalist and gives him a press pass.

It’s a rocket launching facility, so Hamas calls it a school and hangs some blackboards and leaves some school desks and schoolbooks around. It’s a terrorist operations center, so Hamas calls it a hospital and places a few pieces of medical equipment there, and has guys walk around in white lab coats with stethoscopes around their necks.

It’s an arms cache, so Hamas calls it a child’s bed.

We’ve seen this play out dozens of times since October. Yet, The Jerusalem Post, just like The New York Times and all of the anti-Israel press, continues to call him a journalist, and to refer to the buildings as schools and hospitals, and to call it a child’s bed; nudge nudge, wink wink, say no more.

I wonder; is this new building which the Emiratis are talking about constructing really going to be a hospital, or will it be just another terrorist front?

DANIEL FEIGELSONRehovot

Highly unsuccessful

Uri Pilichowski’s paean to recently deceased, former ambassador, Martin Indyk was baffling, to say the least (“My relationship with Martin Indyk,” August 4).

Indyk, along with a coterie of other highly unsuccessful, but unceasingly moderate analysts and advisers, never understood the Middle East. Yet, it never stopped him from trying to foist unworkable idiocies on Israel, and, in the process, getting thousands of Israelis murdered, and our region no closer to peace.

Seemingly, in Israel and for the complacent West, the evaluation of an adviser’s work can be based on a lack of results. For that, Martin Indyk’s contribution must be remembered.

CHAIM A. ABRAMOWITZJerusalem

Right and wrong

Gold medalist Tom Reuveny says that his brother fighting in the Gaza Strip is more important than winning in the Olympics (“Historic Olympic weekend: Israel wins four medals, raising total to 6 so far,” August 4).

He is right and wrong; both brothers are fighting for Israel. Of course, had his brother and others not been willing to fight and show that Israel is strong, Tom would probably not have been able to win in his own way for Israel.

Overall, Israel has won 19 medals in its history, not bad for a little country that is at war and has been at war since 1948 when it was established, and even before the state was established. Israel has enemies which make no secret of their goal to wipe us off the map but who are finding out, though not severely and fast enough, that their goal is unreachable.

All of the heckling and anti-Israel imbeciles at the Olympics did not put any of our competitors off their stride. We must not allow Hamas and Hezbollah to change our hopes and intentions of destroying the terror groups and preventing another massacre against our people.

We can win in all that we do if we regain our pride and faith in the justness of the cause of the Jewish people returning to its historic land.

EDITH OGNALLNetanya

Pusillanimous behavior

Every time President Biden and his administration chide Israel for not accepting a ceasefire and hostage release deal that would leave Hamas as survivors, they prolong the war and guarantee that no hostage will be released (“‘Haniyeh’s assassination didn’t help ceasefire deal,’” August 4).

The current US government has no understanding of the mindset of its enemies. Pressuring Israel instead of backing Israel to the hilt is seen as weakness and makes Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar ask, “Why should I make concessions when the Americans are taking my side in the negotiations?”

The abandonment of Afghanistan in a shameful fashion brought on Ukraine’s invasion by Russia six months later. Telling Israel not to escalate in Lebanon when thousands of missiles are being directed at them, leads to 12 children playing soccer being killed. Iran fires over 300 projectiles at Israel on April 13/14, but Israel is told that to retaliate invites more chaos.

China, Russia, Iran and North Korea are witnessing this pusillanimous behavior in America’s foreign policy, which increases the chances of World War lll. Peace is achieved through strength. Ronald Reagan understood this and brought on the collapse of the Soviet Union. Sadly the Obama/Biden/Harris regimes just don’t get it.

FRED EHRMANRa’anana