Reevaluating civic engagement: The IAC’s stand at the DNC amid rising antisemitism - opinion

In recent days, my phone has been ringing off the hook with calls from media outlets seeking my comments on a story that has taken on a life of its own. The Israeli-American Council (IAC) had applied ahead of time for a permit to demonstrate our support for Israel at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago. Because I handled the application process, my name and phone number appeared on the public record and, suddenly, I found myself conversing with reporters and Jewish leaders around Chicago and beyond.

As an Israeli immigrant to the United States, I hadn’t had the right to vote in the US for most of the years I’ve lived here. And even after becoming an American citizen, my focus remained squarely on Jewish and Israeli-American identity – and connecting the second and third generations of Israeli Americans to Israel emotionally, culturally, and as part of their heritage. Internal US politics, especially local issues, involving school boards and city politics, seemed distant and unrelated to my mission.

In hindsight, this was a significant oversight. The rise in antisemitism we are witnessing today is, in part, a consequence of a blind spot within Jewish leadership in America. People should be taught systematically and proactively to become civically engaged, yet examples of such an approach are few.

The DNC is a prime example. Through my conversations with reporters and Jewish leaders, it became clear that the IAC was the only pro-Israel organization that filed a formal application to publicly assemble in solidarity with Israel. Meanwhile, several Hamas-supporting groups organized a coalition to march together and other groups applying for permits included those advocating for abortion rights and LGBTQ rights. There is no shortage of Jewish organizations in the US – so why was the IAC the only one seeking to make our voices heard?

The IAC had never been involved with the Democratic or Republican National Conventions, but the events of October 7 in Israel and the subsequent developments in the US have forced us to reevaluate our approach to civic engagement. U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her newly chosen vice presidential running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz react as they hold a campaign rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., August 6, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)

We quickly realized that our efforts must be amplified. We ensured a presence at the RNC with trucks displaying the names and faces of American hostages and citizens killed on October 7 – and looked to publicly assemble in Chicago during the DNC as well.

Chicago denies application

So far, the City of Chicago has denied our application to hold a gathering to express our solidarity with Israel and to spotlight the hostages. But we will ensure our presence at the DNC despite the obstacles. Inspired by Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square, we are planning an art installation in a space near the DNC, with US and Israeli artists creating pieces devoted to the hostages.

We do this because we understand that this is not just an Israeli issue but also an American issue. As US citizens, we have a responsibility to engage civically. Civic engagement is much more than exercising our right to vote – it’s a profound responsibility that can alter the landscape of antisemitism in this country.

The current situation results from far-Left, anti-Israel organizations using their First Amendment and civil rights to push an agenda detrimental to both Israel and America. At the same time, it reflects the Jewish community’s failure to push back and utilize those rights effectively.

Since October 7, the IAC has launched and participated in hundreds of letter campaigns, petitions, and demonstrations – many of which have had significant impacts, such as the firing of antisemitic teachers; expediting the dismantling of campus anti-Israel protest encampments; withdrawal of job offers to Hamas supporters; and the prevention of one-sided, BDS-supporting ceasefire resolutions in towns, cities, and unions.

We have launched a Civic Engagement 101 course, which will be offered twice a year for free. We are also planning workshops for parents and students, preparing them for the 2025 academic year as part of the IAC National Summit in Washington, DC, next month.

Our enemies have been smart in using the tools that the US offers to push their agenda. We mistakenly believed that basic morals and American values would suffice to ensure the safety of Jews on campus and in our communities.

Now that it is clear that we were wrong, we must take a much more proactive approach in educating American Jews about civic engagement. The DNC should be a tipping point in this effort.

Civic engagement is about being proactive, strategic, and relentless in defending our values and our community. It is time for every Jewish organization to recognize this responsibility and act accordingly. The safety and future of our community depend on it.

The writer is chief programming officer of the Israeli-American Council (IAC).