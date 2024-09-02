After the hostage murders: Why Israel must never bow to Hamas - opinion

The gruesome discovery of the bodies of six hostages murdered in cold blood by Hamas has shocked us all to our core. This horrific act leaves no room for doubt: in the face of such evil, surrender is simply not an option. These are not just names; they are innocent civilians—Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Carmel Gat, Almog Sarusi, Alex Lubanov, and Uri Danino—who were kidnapped, tortured, and brutally slaughtered. The question we must confront today is not whether to bow to Hamas's demands, but how to respond with such overwhelming force that all our enemies will understand: Jewish blood is not cheap, and those who dare to spill it will pay an unbearable price.

As we grapple with the devastating news of the murder of these six hostages, it’s crucial to understand the broader implications of how we respond. Hamas, a terrorist organization driven by unrelenting hatred, seeks to break our spirit and force us into submission. They believe that by inflicting maximum pain and fear, they can push us to make concessions. But we must not fall into that trap.

The painful lessons from the past must guide us now. I vividly recall the overwhelming public support for the Gilad Shalit deal, which ultimately brought him home, but at a cost that has proven catastrophic. I was among the few who opposed the deal at the time, knowing that it would embolden Hamas and signal that kidnapping Jews was a successful strategy. Those concerns have been tragically validated. The mastermind behind the October 7th massacre, Yahya Sinwar, was one of the terrorists released in that deal. In other words, the hundreds of lives lost and the hostages currently held in Gaza are a direct consequence of that decision.

This stark reality underscores the vital lesson: we must never yield to terror. Hamas must be made to understand that their barbaric actions will not yield any gains. The murder of these six hostages demands a response so powerful and decisive that it leaves no doubt—every act of violence against Jews will be met with devastating consequences.

Our response must be calibrated to ensure that Hamas and others like them think twice before ever attempting such atrocities again. We must dismantle their networks, destroy their infrastructure, and relentlessly pursue their leaders. The message must be clear: the murder of innocents will only strengthen our resolve and bring about a swift and severe response. Family members and supporters of hostages who were kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack, take part in a ceremony in an effort to bring back the hostages, outside Kibbutz Beeri, southern Israel, August 28, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Moreover, the ramifications of Israel's actions will resonate far beyond our borders. Terrorists worldwide must understand that the free world will not bow down to them. Israel standing strong sends a message to all who cherish freedom and democracy: we will protect our values, our people, and our way of life. A strong Israel is not just a shield for its own citizens but a bulwark for the entire free world against the forces of terror and tyranny.

In this fight, we expect our allies, including the United States, to stand with us in exacting this price from Hamas, both diplomatically and militarily. Hersh Goldberg-Polin was not only an Israeli but also an American citizen. How can the United States maintain relations with Qatar, Hamas's most important financial backer, foreign ally, and host of the terrorist organization's leadership? How can Iran not be paying a price for its role in building Hamas over the years as a proxy that kills Americans?

Israel's commitment

Israel is committed to bringing every hostage home, but we must do so from a position of strength, not out of desperation. Any signal of weakness will only embolden our enemies. Instead, we must make it clear that any attack on Israeli civilians will lead to consequences so severe that no enemy will dare to challenge us again.

Hamas may believe they can break us, but they are gravely mistaken. The State of Israel is resilient, determined, and prepared to do whatever it takes to protect its citizens and safeguard the values of the free world. Our fight against terror will continue with even greater determination until Hamas and those who partake in terrorism are eliminated.

The writer is a member of the Israeli Knesset for the Likud Party and a member of the Foreign Affairs and Defense committee.