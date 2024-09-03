Philadephi or hostages? Either way, Israel is bound to lose - comment

If only things were so simple and clear-cut. The mass protests and general strike that erupted following the horrific execution of six hostages by Hamas and the blame thrust on the government for its failure to secure their release were demanding one thing: a ceasefire deal.

Opponents of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s stance that the Philadelphi Corridor is essential to retain to prevent Hamas from rearming called his Monday night press conference/lecture as the final nails in the coffins of the remaining hostages.

The families of the hostages themselves are split over what acceptance of a ceasefire deal would mean for their loved ones. It’s clear that some hostages would remain in Gaza, even after Israel pulled out entirely – Hamas would never give them all up willingly.

Many families are against any such deal that would leave their loved ones behind. And they’re not the only ones. A poll released Tuesday morning by The Jewish People Policy Institute showed that 49% of the Israeli Jewish public believed that it was more important to keep control of the Philadelphi corridor than it was to free the hostages, while 43% thought the opposite. View of the Philadelphi Corridor between the southern Gaza Strip and Egypt, on July 15, 2024. (credit: Oren Cohen/Flash90)

Based on the protests and listening to KAN or watching N12, one would think that 90% of the public is for accepting any deal that would bring the hostages home. But the reality is that the country is split on the issue, more or less according to political affiliations and ideology.

Israel's choices

One tack is to stay in Gaza, continue pounding at Hamas amid the hope it will eventually concede to Israel’s stipulations, and hope that more hostages will be found alive and rescued. The other tack is to concede that the military process has achieved as much as it can, Israel must cut its losses and make freedom for as many hostages as possible the priority over short-term security concerns.

Despite the US insistence that a deal is close and only the ‘nitty-gritty’ fine points need to be ironed out, the reality seems to be that Israel and Hamas are opposite ends of the spectrum. It doesn’t appear that any ‘compromise’ can be achieved.

US President Joe Biden wants a deal, and based on his comments Monday that Netanyahu isn’t doing enough, he’s in favor of Israel conceding on Philadelphi and remaining in Gaza, basically leaving Hamas in power and able to regroup and rearm. Netanyahu, as he stated Monday night, has no intentions of doing that.

We, the Israeli people, don’t really have any idea whether Philadelphi is vital to retain – Defense Minister Yoav Gallant thinks not, but Netanyahu thinks that he’s swallowed the Hamas Kool-Aid. At the same time, you can find any number of “defense experts” who will say it’s vital for Israel’s security.

Social media warriors

But, one thing we do know, is that all of the social media warriors outside of the country know even less than us. Social media is full of self-titled "pro-Israel" Zionists who have decried the protesters as "Leftists" as heatedly as the anti-Israel pundits libel us with "genocide" claims.

Social media is a good place for them and the rest of us should ignore them.

One other thing we do know is that while the Philadelphi-hostages stalemate continues, the remaining hostages are languishing in Gaza, facing the same fate at Hersh Goldberg-Polin and his five fellow captives who were executed last week after spending nearly a year in unthinkable conditions.

Those advocating for their release at any cost will have to face the consequences of a powerful Hamas in the years to come that can put Israel at the peril it faced on October 7. Those putting control of Gaza and a weakened Hamas at the forefront may have to face more funerals like the kinds we witnessed Sunday and Monday.

Either scenario, it seems likely that Israel is bound to pay a dear price.