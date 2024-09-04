UK betrays Israel: Arms freeze sends dangerous signal, risking security - editorial

In a world increasingly defined by the struggle between democratic ideals and the forces of tyranny, the United Kingdom’s recent decision to freeze arms sales to Israel is both perplexing and deeply troubling. This decision undermines a long-standing ally and raises serious questions about the UK’s commitment to the values it professes to uphold. By suspending 30 arms contracts with Israel, the UK is, in effect, choosing to side with those who would see the only democracy in the Middle East weakened and potentially overrun by forces of extremism and terror.

The timing of this decision is particularly jarring. Israel is currently engaged in a fierce and morally justified battle against Hamas. This terrorist organization has committed heinous acts of violence, including the murder of over 1,200 people on October 7, among them 14 British citizens. These are not isolated incidents of violence but part of a larger genocidal campaign waged by Hamas with the explicit backing of Iran, a nation that has consistently called for the destruction of Israel. In this context, the UK’s decision to freeze arms sales can be seen as a betrayal of both Israel and the shared values that have historically bound the two nations together.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy’s justification for the freeze – that it is not a blanket ban but a targeted measure aimed at preventing potential human rights violations – is both disingenuous and dangerous. It ignores the reality on the ground, where Israel has gone to extraordinary lengths to minimize civilian casualties, even as Hamas cynically uses Gaza’s civilian population as human shields. The UK’s decision, based on speculation that British arms “might” be used improperly, is a slap in the face to Israel’s sovereign right to defend itself and to the IDF’s commitment to adhering to international law.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy seen over a missile and the London Eye (illustrative) (credit: Canva, FLASH90, REUTERS)

The implication

The implications of this decision extend far beyond the immediate impact on Israel’s military capabilities. By freezing arms sales, the UK is signaling to the world that it is willing to abandon its allies when the going gets tough. This is not just a question of military hardware; it is a question of moral support. Israel has always been on the front lines of the fight against terrorism and extremism, acting as a bulwark against the spread of radical ideologies that threaten not only the Middle East but the entire world. By withdrawing its support, the UK is undermining not just Israel’s security but the security of the free world.

Moreover, this decision raises uncomfortable questions about the UK’s broader foreign policy priorities. Is the UK now more concerned with appeasing Iran and the Muslim Brotherhood than with supporting a democratic ally that shares its values? Iran, after all, is the principal backer of Hamas, providing financial, logistical, and military support to a group whose stated goal is the destruction of Israel. The Muslim Brotherhood, meanwhile, has long sought to destabilize the region and spread its radical Islamist ideology. By freezing arms sales to Israel, the UK risks emboldening these forces at a time when they should be firmly opposed.

Israel is not just another country in the Middle East; it is the region’s only true democracy, with a robust legal system, free press, and a commitment to human rights that is unparalleled in the region. Israel’s struggle against Hamas is not only about defending its borders; it is about defending the values that underpin its society – values that are strikingly similar to those that the UK claims to hold dear. By turning its back on Israel, the UK is betraying an ally and betraying its own principles.

The UK’s decision to freeze arms sales to Israel is a grave mistake that must be reversed. It is a blow to the moral and strategic partnership between the two nations, and a gift to the enemies of democracy and freedom. Israel will continue its fight against Hamas with or without British arms, but the UK must decide whether it wants to stand with its ally or be swayed by the forces of appeasement and moral relativism. History will judge this decision, and the UK must ensure that it is on the right side of that judgment.