Britain and the BBC are partners in terror and antisemitism - opinion

Why, at a time when Israel is engaged in a war with Hamas, and while terrorists are committing war crimes and continue to hold hostages, is British Prime Minister Keir Starmer abandoning Israel?

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson directed this pointed question at Starmer in light of the suspension of 30 licenses for arms exports to Israel, including essential equipment such as components for helicopters, fighter jets, and drones.

A partial answer to Johnson's question can be found in the words of Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who stated that Britain saw a "clear risk" that the military equipment might violate international humanitarian law.

Lammy is considered a controversial politician. Many believe he was wrongly appointment given a series of past statements and midsemeanors.

When he was shadow foreign minister, Lammy claimed that the International Criminal Court's (ICC) request for an arrest warrant for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated war crimes had been committed. British Foreign Minister David Lammy meets with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, 14 July 2024 (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

The current British government has changed its stance, relying on left-wing parties that are, to say the least, not supportive of Israel, as to the Conservative governments of Johnson and Rishi Sunak.

Without the votes of Muslims, who make up about 7% of British citizens, Starmer’s party would not have been elected.

Mr. Starmer needs to understand that he must continue to support Israel, which is fighting a terrorist organization that, alongside Iran, threatens not only the sole democracy in the Middle East but also the free world of which Britain forms an important part.

Just as Britain waged a heroic battle against Nazi Germany in World War II, it must prevent terrorist organizations from carrying out their plans to destroy the Jewish state.

The BBC

It is important to address Britain's state broadcaster and the way it has covered the Israel-Hamas war. A study published in the The Telegraph recently submitted its results and conclusions to the BBC, showing repeated instances of the broadcaster's anti-Israel bias and unprofessionalism in its coverage of the war.

The study found that the BBC violated its editorial rules and guidelines more than 1,500 times since the war began. Additionally, it revealed a troubling pattern of bias against Israel, with references linking Israel to genocide appearing 14 times more frequently than similar references to Hamas.

It also found that the BBC often downplayed the extent of terrorism by Hamas and portrayed Israel as a "militaristic and aggressive state."

The report also noted that BBC reporters, especially on BBC Arabic, expressed support for Hamas in 11 instances without viewers' knowledge. The BBC promised to describe Hamas as a terrorist organization where possible and appropriate, but the study revealed that Hamas was labeled as such in only 3.2% of mentions.

Much has been written about the media's influence on listeners' and readers' consciousness. Journalists and commentators appearing on unbalanced media panels can incite anger and mobilize crowds. The media has also impacted public opinion on social platforms, which can foster violence and hatred.

Radical Islam has used ‘journalists for hire’ to delegitimize Israel and Jews. Biased media outlets like Al-Jazeera play a significant role in inciting hatred, and October 7 proved that the demon was bottled up and just waiting for a chance to burst out.

The author is the CEO of Radios 100FM, honorary consul-general of Nauru, deputy dean of the Consular Diplomatic Corps of Israel, president of the Israeli Radio and Communication Association, and vice president of the Ambassadors’ Club.