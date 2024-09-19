Israel and Jews need Azerbaijan - opinion

The ruins of the Jewish quarter and the Shabran Synagogue near Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, date back over 1,500 years. Oral traditions say that Jews first arrived in this land during the Assyrian captivity in the 8th century BCE. Since then, the Jews of Azerbaijan have remained part of a large multinational family, united by a land known for its friendship and hospitality. There has never been antisemitism in Azerbaijan.

In today’s world, torn apart by hatred, xenophobia, antisemitism, and intolerance, tolerant and multinational Azerbaijan can and should serve as a role model. It is an example of how people of different nationalities and religions can live together in friendship and mutual respect. Jews have always been welcomed with love and respect in Azerbaijan.

This is, I believe, a strong foundation for the flourishing relationship between our countries. More than 40% of Israel’s oil comes from Azerbaijan, and over 120 Israeli firms operate there, with many more exploring the possibility of relocating. While there used to be only a single weekly flight from Tel Aviv to Baku, flights are now available almost daily.

Israeli tourists have much to see: the Ram Ram Waterfall; the mountain forests around Shusha; the burning Yanar Dag cave; the snow-capped peak of Shahdag; the mineral waters and beauty of Kalbajar; the sandy beaches of Bilgah; the historical landmarks in Nakhchivan; and of course, the beautiful capital city of Baku. Azerbaijan is always happy to welcome guests with goodwill.

The path to Azerbaijan’s current prosperity has been long and hard. Thirty years ago, Armenian militants, with support from Soviet army units, captured 20% of Azerbaijan’s sovereign territory. For nearly 30 years, these lands (an area larger than all of Lebanon) were under Armenian occupation. Azerbaijan's president Ilham Aliyev met with Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog at the Munich Security Conference in February 2024. (credit: Office of the President of Azerbaijan)

The invaders forced more than a million Azerbaijanis to flee their homes. During those difficult years, Jews, as citizens of Azerbaijan, took an active part in defending their country. Why? Because we were born there, we grew up there, and our ancestors are buried there. This land has always treated Jews with warmth and love.

Azerbaijan endured the occupation of their lands for almost 30 years. Yet, despite the international community condemning Armenia’s violations and even passing four UN Security Council resolutions, nothing was done to restore justice. This further showcased the inefficiency and bias of international organizations, especially the United Nations. So, in 2020, Azerbaijan independently liberated its lands and on September 20, 2023, exactly a year ago, it fully completed the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

However, after decades of occupation, Karabakh was left in ruins. In the 2021 US State Department report on religious freedom around the world, it is noted that the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe passed a resolution on the “Humanitarian Consequences of the Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” condemning the destruction and damage for which Armenia is responsible, particularly the total devastation of the Agdam and Fizuli regions and the destruction of Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage.

The State Department report mentions that, according to diplomats, civil society representatives, and journalists who visited the territories liberated from occupation, hundreds of Azerbaijani religious monuments were looted, vandalized, desecrated, or destroyed while under Armenian control, including many mosques, Azerbaijani shrines, and cemeteries. The same report also notes that witnesses claimed Armenian graves in the region remained largely intact.

BEFORE THE Armenian occupation, there were 67 mosques in Karabakh. The invaders destroyed 64 and turned three into pigsties. After the victory, Azerbaijan made the restoration of Karabakh a top national priority. In just eight months, a new modern airport was built near the destroyed city of Fizuli. Right next to it, the ruins of destroyed houses still stand. The Fizuli airport is now operational, and a second airport has opened in Zangilan. Azerbaijan plans to build four new airports in Karabakh. Major construction projects, such as roads and railways, are underway, with international experts involved in building tunnels through the Karabakh mountains. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Azerbaijanis are rebuilding cities, clearing minefields, and returning farmland to farmers. Huge sums from the state budget have been allocated to rebuild Karabakh. That’s how people treat their own land. It’s important to note that while the invaders demolished mosques, Azerbaijan is now rebuilding them. Near Shusha, a Christian church is also being restored. The building is covered in scaffolding, and work is in full swing.

Thus, the dream of Armenian nationalists for a “Greater Armenia from sea to sea” came to an end. The very nationalists who rejected the values of peaceful coexistence in favor of a theory of the “ancient people’s” exclusivity, claiming the right to seize foreign lands, expelling hundreds of thousands of residents, and destroying them solely because of their ethnicity in belonging to the Azerbaijani people. The shameful defeat of the Armenian nationalists showed that in today’s world, a multilateral policy based on cooperation and mutual understanding is what works.

In the center of Baku, near the house where I was born and raised, the Armenian church still stands, just as it always has. Other Christian churches and prayer houses continue to operate in the city. Synagogues and Jewish centers are open as well.

Interestingly, unlike in Europe, you won’t see police patrols or armored vehicles outside synagogues in Azerbaijan – there’s no need for them. When I visited Baku last year before the New Year with Christian friends from Europe, they were amazed by the beautifully decorated Christmas trees and shop windows on the streets.

This is Azerbaijan.

I would add that after the tragedy of October 7, Azerbaijanis brought flowers and memorial candles to the Israeli embassy. Azerbaijan continues to support Israel, despite enormous pressure, threats from Iran, harsh criticism from its close ally Turkey, and demands to sever ties with our country.

Azerbaijan has made its choice – a choice of strength and independence. It is a kind country, a true friend of the Jewish people and Israel. It is a land of sunshine, warmth, and kindness; kindness rooted in the generous and broad character of the Azerbaijani people and backed by the iron fist that defends the country.

This is why the day of liberation on September 20, 2023, was so important for relations between our countries, marking a milestone on the path to strengthening peace and stability in this complex region.

Azerbaijan is located at the crossroads of three empires – Persian, Ottoman, and Russian – on the key Middle Trade Route between Asia and Europe. It holds the keys to many doors in our challenging region, doors it strives to open for its friends.

This is why it’s important for the State of Israel and the Jewish people to understand what Azerbaijan is doing for us and to value the friendship and support of the tolerant, free], and Muslim Azerbaijan.

The author is an Israeli political scientist and writer.