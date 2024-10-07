A letter to Israel from Ukraine - opinion

As Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel, it is with a heavy heart that I join the people of Israel in commemorating the tragic events of October 7, when innocent lives were lost following the brutal attack by Hamas. This day is forever etched in Israel’s collective memory, just as Ukraine bears the scars of Russian aggression. On this somber occasion, it is essential to reflect not only on the loss and suffering but also on the resilience and determination that come after such dark moments.

For Israel, October 7 is a day that symbolizes more than one traumatic event. It represents the country’s continuous battle for survival against terrorism since its inception. Hamas attacked innocent citizens with unimaginable violence that shook the heart of Israeli society. The terrorists’ actions were not only against military targets but a deliberate attack to instill fear in the hearts of citizens, to destroy families and communities.

As Ukraine continues to fight its war against the Russian invasion, we understand the deep pain experienced by Israel. We also know what it means to face an enemy whose intention is to destroy our people, our values, and our way of life. Ukraine and Israel stand together as nations defending their right to exist in peace and security while maintaining the ideals of democracy and freedom against those who seek to undermine them.

ON THIS unimaginable day, we must reaffirm our commitment to the fight against terrorism in all its forms. The actions of Hamas are a stark reminder of the dangers posed by extremist ideologies that glorify violence and target innocent civilians. Whether in Ukraine, Israel, or anywhere else in the world, it is impossible to tolerate, excuse, or justify terrorism. Therefore, the international community must unite in condemning such acts and in its efforts to bring peace and stability to the conflict-ridden areas.

Over the last year, the people of Israel showed extraordinary courage and resilience in the face of adversity. From the ashes of the tragedy, the country continues to rebuild its life while withstanding the pressures of a constant threat. Its response serves as an inspiration to all nations facing violence and destruction. A WOMAN ponders as she visits the scene of the October 7 Nova music festival massacre, last week. (credit: Israel Hadari/Flash90)

In Ukraine, we draw strength from the example of Israeli perseverance when we also seek to protect our homeland from forces that seek to extinguish our independence and freedom. These days, when we remember the victims of October 7, I call on world leaders to also honor the memory of countless victims in Ukraine and Israel, the soldiers of both countries, who put their lives on the line to protect their people.

Their courage is a testimony to the strength of the human spirit, and their sacrifice ensures that the values we hold dear will endure in the face of terrorism. Ukraine and Israel share more than just diplomatic ties – we share a deep understanding of the devastating effects of unrelenting aggression. For Israel, the threat comes in the form of Iran-backed groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah, which use terrorism to sow chaos and insecurity. For Ukraine, the enemy is Russia, an aggressor who started a war without provocation, seized territories and tries to eliminate the Ukrainian people through brutal military force.

AT FIRST glance, the wars in Ukraine and Israel may seem distant and geographically separate. But make no mistake, they are intertwined. The partnership between Russia and Iran has led to a direct flow of weapons, strategies, and resources that not only fuel the war in Ukraine but also strengthen extremist factions in the Middle East. Iran’s supply of drones to Russia for use against Ukrainian cities reflects its support for Hamas and Hezbollah’s rocket attacks on Israeli civilians.

The leaders of these rogue states and terrorist organizations share a worldview rooted in oppression and violence. Vladimir Putin’s Russia seeks to return to an era of imperialism and control over sovereign states such as Ukraine. Iran’s regime is driven by an extremist ideology that seeks to spread instability and terror through proxies such as Hamas and Hezbollah. These groups target Israel not because of territorial disputes but because of the very existence of Israel as a free and democratic country in the Middle East.

This axis of evil thrives on chaos, and its goals are clear: to destroy democracies, eradicate freedoms, and impose authoritarian rule. It may operate in different regions, but its goals are eerily similar. Its attacks, whether in Kyiv or in Tel Aviv, are attacks on the principles of democracy and sovereignty.

The actions of Russia, Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah are not aimed at a specific place; they are a global challenge that affects every nation that values ​​freedom and democracy. The invasion of Ukraine sparked the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II and led to a humanitarian crisis. Similarly, the terrorism unleashed by Hamas and Hezbollah threatens not only Israel but also the stability of the Middle East – an area of ​​critical geopolitical importance.

If the free world does not act decisively, this axis of evil will continue to grow unabated, spreading its brand of violence and oppression far beyond the borders of Ukraine and Israel. Russia’s disregard for international law, Iran’s belligerence, and the brutal tactics of Hamas and Hezbollah are all symptoms of a larger disease: the erosion of the post-World War II international order. And so, to combat this growing threat, Ukraine, Israel, and the world community must unite in defense of our shared values. Diplomatically, militarily, and economically, we must isolate these rogue actors and hold them accountable for their actions. The sanctions against Russia and Iran must be deepened, and international efforts must be increased to disrupt the financial and material support for terrorist organizations such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

Moreover, the world must recognize that this is not just a battle for territory – it is a battle for the future of freedom itself. Countries that cherish democracy must provide unwavering support to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, just as they must support Israel in defending itself against the constant threat of terrorism.

Now, more than ever, it is imperative that the international community come together to eradicate this unbridled aggression.

On this sad day of remembrance, let us renew our resolve to work together as allies and friends to ensure that the horrors of October 7 are never repeated. Together, we will move forward with determination to build a safer and more peaceful world for future generations.

The writer is the ambassador of Ukraine to Israel.