The eroding support for Israel in US academia risks vital business and strategic ties - comment

The resignation of Brandeis University President Ronald Liebowitz is another stark reminder of a growing trend that could have severe implications far beyond the realm of campus politics. The declining support for Israel in US academia, particularly in response to protests surrounding the Israel-Hamas War, is not just a challenge to Jewish students or to the administration of universities. It poses a direct threat to the robust Israel-US business relationship, particularly in areas of joint research and development, training programs, and consortiums that fuel cutting-edge technological and scientific innovation.

American universities have historically been pillars of collaboration with Israeli institutions, providing fertile ground for research that bridges industries and nations. This collaboration has been critical in sectors like cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, medicine, and defense technology.

Joint research initiatives, consortiums, and academic training programs are the engines of innovation that fuel both nations’ economies. They represent a symbiotic relationship that benefits not just Israel and the US but also the broader global market. Many advancements made through these partnerships find their way into American industries, creating jobs, stimulating growth, and keeping both nations competitive on the global stage. Joint research initiatives drive breakthroughs in sectors that are crucial not only to economic prosperity but to safeguarding critical infrastructure, protecting sensitive data, and enhancing defense capabilities.

For instance, the Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Foundation and the Israel-US Binational Science Foundation (BSF) have played a crucial role in fostering partnerships in science and technology. The increasing polarization on US campuses risks deterring students, researchers, and funding institutions from participating in these programs, which are essential for fostering innovation in both countries.

Furthermore, many Israeli startups and tech firms are critical players in the US supply chain, particularly in telecommunications, information technology, and defense. These collaborations form a crucial part of the US strategy to stay ahead of rival powers like China in the global technology race. Allowing anti-Israel protests and academic boycotts to weaken ties between Israeli and US universities puts these collaborations at serious risk. Brandeis University sign, Waltham MA, USA. (credit: KENNETH C. ZIRKEL/CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA)

US national security

In an era when US national security increasingly hinges on maintaining technological dominance, it is more important than ever to safeguard the partnerships that drive this innovation. By allowing anti-Israel sentiment to fester on college campuses, we risk losing access to Israeli expertise, which has become crucial in fields such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and defense technologies – all areas where rival powers are making aggressive strides.

The business community should not remain silent. Companies with a vested interest in the continued health of Israel-US relations must voice their concern about the dangers of allowing campus politics to damage international partnerships. Companies across industries, from defense contractors to tech giants, rely on the steady stream of innovation that comes from US-Israeli academic collaborations. A decline in support for Israel within US universities could harm this pipeline, weakening America’s technological edge and potentially creating vulnerabilities that rival powers could exploit.

By speaking out, the business sector can play a critical role in pushing back against the growing trend of anti-Israel sentiment in academia. Corporate leaders must make it clear that the erosion of support for Israel is not only a moral concern but a strategic and economic one. The future of technological innovation, global competitiveness, and economic prosperity depends on it.

The writer is director of strategy at the Israel-America Chamber of Commerce.