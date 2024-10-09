Israeli and Diaspora Jews form a powerful partnership - editorial

This week, a large delegation of Jewish National Fund-USA leaders and donors from across the United States are visiting Israel on what they called a “We Choose Life” solidarity mission.

On October 7, they filled two buses on a tour to the sites of the Hamas attacks in southern Israel. They held a cornerstone ceremony in Sha’ar Hanegev for the Ofir Libstein Regional Athletic Complex in memory of the legendary council head murdered a year before, dedicated a Torah at the Nova festival site, planted olive trees in a new neighborhood in Re’im, and participated in a Building Together ceremony to commemorate those lost and support families of the hostages.

Besides funding these worthy initiatives, Jewish National Fund-USA – led by its charismatic CEO, Russell F. Robinson – has sent 20 large missions and thousands of volunteers to Israel since October 7, building nine new parks and helping evacuees return to rebuilt and freshly painted schools and homes with new flowers and trees planted in their gardens. A year ago, Jewish National Fund-USA swung into action to help Israel wherever it could, providing immediate relief to displaced Israelis and breaking records in collecting funds from its donors.

“The key to our unity and strength is that we come together, not the Diaspora for Israel or Israel for the Diaspora, not Right or Left, Jewish or non-Jewish, but all of us coming together,” Robinson said. “October 7 was a wake-up call for good to defeat evil… There is no other mission. Good must defeat evil.”

On October 8, the Jewish National Fund-USA mission shifted its focus to the North, where tens of thousands of residents have been displaced due to ongoing attacks by Hezbollah. They met with local leaders to discuss how the Reimagine Plan is already giving the region hope for the future. Dr. Sol Lizerbram meets with Israeli firefighters supported by Jewish National Fund-USA (credit: JEWISH NATIONAL FUND – USA)

Interfaith alliance

Of course, many other Jewish, Christian, and other organizations have rallied in the past year to stand up for Israel and provide support during this difficult time. As Jewish Agency chairman Doron Almog told the Jewish National Fund-USA delegation, “It’s a partnership. The State of Israel is a partnership with the Diaspora. We need you and we love you.”

In a statement issued on October 7, World Jewish Congress president Ronald S. Lauder reiterated the need for Diaspora Jewry and Israel to stand together.

“On this solemn day, we remember those who were taken from us and those still held in Gaza in barbaric conditions. We must stand together – stronger, more determined, and more united than ever – to bring about their return to their families in Israel,” he said. “The Jewish people have faced unspeakable hatred before, and against all odds, we are still here. And we will continue to stand, as we always have, with God’s blessing.”

A Christian organization named Bridges for Peace is this week presenting a bloodmobile (donated by Christians in Japan) and two rapid response cars (donated by Christians in South Africa) to Magen David Adom in Jerusalem. What motivated these donations?

“South African Christians want to make a big statement of support for Israel, showing their solidarity in a practical way,” said the organization’s news bureau chief, Ilse Strauss. “It is a very big deal for all the people in South Africa who gave to make this gift to Israel a reality, as it stands in direct opposition to their government’s stance toward Israel. Also, Christians in Japan want Israel to know that they love, pray for, and support Israel. As Christians who love the God and people of Israel, we won’t let the Jewish people face another crisis alone.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Coincidentally, a Christian artist from Cape Town named Elizabeth Campbell is in Israel this week handing out hundreds of letters she and her friends collected in South Africa in a joint initiative with the South African Women’s Zionist Organization called “LOVE LETTERS 2 ISRAEL.” “The response is off the charts,” Campbell said. “October 7 was really heartbreaking, but our ‘love bombs’ are helping a bit! I feel so blessed.”

We clearly can’t name every organization and individual supporting Israel during these difficult times, but we’d like to take a moment to thank you all, from the bottom of our hearts.