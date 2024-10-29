Israel, US face moment of reckoning and must embrace their power - opinion

Israel’s recent airstrikes on Iran sent a message that reverberated through the Middle East and beyond: Israel’s reach extends to every corner of Iran, and Tehran’s ability to retaliate is severely limited.

This demonstration of Israeli power underscores that, despite intelligence and surveillance, the United States cannot predict Israel’s every move.

For two decades, Iran has projected strength through threats, capitalizing on the free world’s fear and hesitation.

Now, the illusion of Iranian dominance is fracturing.

Geopolitically, this is a game-changer.

The recent BRICS summit solidified alliances, bringing 13 new nations into a coalition that challenges the West across economic, military, and narrative fronts. Think of it as a modern Warsaw Pact: a coalition of nations that are no longer content to let the West hold the reins. RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin greets UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, last week. The summit solidified alliances, bringing 13 new nations into a coalition that challenges the West across economic, military, and narrative fronts (credit: ALEXANDER NEMENOV/REUTERS)

As the leader of the Western world, the United States stands to lose the most from these geopolitical shifts.

For 80 years, America’s supremacy has brought stability and prosperity to its allies, but that dominance is now under siege.

Why does this matter to Israel? Because Iran, the regional head of the BRICS coalition, is a linchpin for both Russia and China.

China depends on Iranian oil to power its economy, and any shift in Iranian allegiance could destabilize China’s ambitions. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Russia, mired in the Ukrainian conflict, relies on Iranian manufacturing for essential supplies.

If the Iranian regime were to collapse, both China and Russia would feel the shockwaves – with Russia’s position in Ukraine especially vulnerable.

Without Iranian arms, Moscow might be forced into a compromise, opening the door for the US to shape an end to the Ukrainian conflict.

The world feels the impact

The wider world feels the strain.

Tensions are escalating between North and South Korea, and China’s stance on Taiwan remains fraught.

Amid this turmoil, the US is potentially just one decision away from reshaping global dynamics.

With Israel willing to shoulder much of the heavy lifting, America has an unprecedented opportunity to reassert control over its strategic foes, reigniting a second Pax Americana.

A win-win situation

Here lies an opportunity not only for Israel but for the US as well.

Israel’s military action is more than a show of force; it’s a reminder of what resolute leadership looks like.

The United States, on the other hand, has lost confidence in its own power over the past 15 years.

Instead of standing tall, it has often yielded to saber-rattling nations, bowing to demands that chip away at its credibility and influence.

Israel, in the wake of the tragic events of October 7, has regained its confidence and focus.

The country is now imbued with the spirit of resilience, reminiscent of the triumphs of 1967.

The US has a similar chance to rediscover its strength, to stop backing down, and to remind the world why for a century “the bad guys” feared the might of the US military and the authority of the US presidency.

This is not about whether the US was involved in Israel’s recent operations; rather, it’s a call to action for America to realize that with just a little commitment, it could regain the strategic upper hand.

The US has shown flashes of involvement, but what Friday night’s operation proved is that even limited engagement can yield significant results.

Imagine what a fully re-engaged United States could achieve.

The decisions Israel and the US make in the coming months will set the course of history for generations.

Now, with Iran’s vulnerabilities laid bare, there is a narrow window for the US to step into its old role with renewed vigor, to lead not from the sidelines but from the front.

For Israel, the path forward is clear: We will defend our people, counter our adversaries, and secure our future.

For the United States, this is an invitation to reclaim its position as the world’s guiding light, to stand with Israel, and to once again become the nation that the world’s tyrants fear to challenge.

The writers are Israeli businessmen, thought leaders, and activists.