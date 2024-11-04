Letters to the Editor, November 4, 2024: Erroneous comments

Regarding “‘UN must censure Israel over Mount’” (October 22): It is interesting and informative when The Jerusalem Post quotes Arab news sources.

However, when quoting a Saudi statement, it behooves the Post to point out the lies within, and certainly not to add erroneous comments.

The libelous, oft repeated statement in the Arab media that “settlers invaded the al-Aqsa Mosque complex” is simply their way of saying that Jews visited Judaism’s holiest site.

These visits by a cross-section of the Jewish population are in fact peaceful and in accordance with the law and police regulations.

There is no “invasion” by “settlers,” whatever that means.

It is worth noting that all non-Muslims are barred from the entire Temple Mount complex, an area encompassing about 15% of the entire Old City of Jerusalem, except for several designated hours a day, and then only via one entrance and only after a security check and never on Friday.

This is as opposed to Muslims who may enter 24/7 through ten gates without any security check. Religious Jews may not freely roam the area as other tourists may; instead, they must visit as a group escorted by police.

The next statement says that the Israeli forces prevented Muslims from entering the mosque.

The police do keep the Muslims from getting too close to a religious Jewish group that is being escorted around the mount but they do not prevent them from entering any of the various mosques on the mount.

It is worth noting that in 1967, there was one mosque on the mount, while today there are numerous, a clear deviation from the so-called status quo.

The Post article then adds that one of those who ascended the Temple Mount on Sunday night, October 20 was National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

However, his office issued a statement that, despite news reports at the time, he did not ascend the Temple Mount at all on that Sunday.

Even without that clarification, it is clearly false, as Jews may not enter the mount at night.

ARI ZIVOTOFSKY

Beit Shemesh

A collective responsibility

Regarding “Spain’s deadliest floods in decades kill at least 64 in Valencia region” (October 31): It is sad to see more and more floods, hurricanes, typhoons and heatwaves sweep across the globe, devastating many countries.

We were reminded once again that disasters caused by extreme weather are becoming more destructive and continue to transcend national borders.

No country can escape the climate crisis. It is a collective responsibility for all stakeholders to address the drastic challenges imposed by extreme weather, and more ambitious climate action is needed to save our planet before it is too late.

As a responsible stakeholder in the international community, Taiwan has already announced our goal of net-zero emissions by 2050 and more proactively, the newly-inaugurated President Lai Ching-te announced the formation of the National Climate Change Committee under the auspices of the President’s Office.

It will focus on two major areas: Developing renewable energy and establishing a shared and credible information and carbon exchange platform.

This year marks the 32nd anniversary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Taiwan has actively engaged with like-minded countries and partners in discussion on the matter of mitigation and adaptation strategies, and shares its experiences in transition strategies focused on energy, industry, lifestyle and society.

Taiwan has the absolute willingness to work hand-in-hand with all responsible countries in the world and is equipped with the ability and cutting-edge technology to contribute to this pressing global issue.

Taiwan, a top player in the global ICT industry, shouldn’t be left out in the critical discussion and action countering climate change.

Regrettably, for years the Chinese government has been misusing the UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 to misrepresent Taiwan and exclude Taiwan from international organizations, preventing us from participating in discussions on the global climate issue through the UNFCCC mechanism.

Taiwan can help and lead, but what we need is an equal opportunity and fair inclusion in this collective action, and we urge the international community to support Taiwan’s meaningful, constructive and professional participation.

YA PING (ABBY) LEE

Representative Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, Tel Aviv

Isolated and ghosted

Courage, as Prime Minister Netanyahu well knows, is contagious, which is why efforts are being made to nip in the bud Likud MK Dan Illouz’s boldly expressed opposition to various government initiatives that would increase the motivation for the haredim to remain out of the army (“Credit to the rebels,” editorial, November 1).

The first-termer expressed blatant disagreement with these proposals, much to the prime minister’s chagrin.

Principle and honesty, unfortunately, are not traits which are in great supply in the current coalition.

I’ve no doubt that others within the Likud are equally appalled by these initiatives and agree with Illouz that a greater sharing of the burden required for the defense of this county must be applied.

Netanyahu, however, has the power – and the readiness – to destroy careers of those who refuse to toe his line. I’d therefore not be the least surprised if the MK will be “whipped” into compliance with the official Likud position on draft exemptions for the haredim.

It is, in other words, a major league no-no for a Likudnik to challenge haredi exemption from the draft.

Illouz, it regrets me to say, will most likely not be enjoying his status as a member of the Knesset for very long.

Rebels – from within any party – are viewed as an Achilles heel and find themselves isolated and ghosted within a short period of time, which is too bad for the rest of us.

BARRY NEWMAN

Ginot Shomron