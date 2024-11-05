Israel and America need each other, now more than ever - editorial

As Americans cast their ballots today, Israel watches with both hope and concern. Our nation is facing an unprecedented struggle, fighting on multiple fronts – neighbors to the north and south and even adversaries from across the seas. For Israel, the stakes of this election go beyond typical political shifts; we need a steadfast ally in the White House, a leader who not only promises unwavering support but who truly grasps Israel’s role as the only democracy in the Middle East.

In recent days, both candidates – Kamala Harris and Donald Trump – have voiced strong positions on Gaza and the broader conflict. Harris has emphasized support for the Muslim community, calling for an end to what she described as a humanitarian crisis, while Trump assured Americans that he would bring a swift conclusion to the Israel-Hamas War.

“We have to remember our commitment to all communities, and that includes our Muslim neighbors,” Harris said recently, underscoring her call for compassion in US foreign policy. Trump, meanwhile, was clear on his intentions, declaring, “We need peace, and I will bring that peace to Gaza. Enough lives have been lost.”

These statements are being watched closely here in Israel, where more than 100 Israeli citizens remain held captive by Hamas in Gaza, according to reports, with about half of them feared dead. For those of us waiting and hoping for their safe return, we call on the next US president to prioritize their release as part of America’s commitment to Israel’s security. With its influence, the United States can and should do everything in its power to bring the hostages home.

As this election unfolds, we remind the American people and those in positions of power of Israel’s reality: Our country stands as the only Jewish state, a place built on the dreams and struggles of those who survived the unthinkable. Israel was not established to provoke conflict but as a beacon of freedom and hope for the Jewish people, a haven and a democracy where all citizens – Jewish, Muslim, and Christian – live with dignity and rights. A poll worker drops in drive through ballots into a ballot box in San Diego, California, US, March 3, 2020. (credit: MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS)

Yet today, antisemitism in the US is at its highest levels in decades. This rise in hate threatens not only the Jewish community but also the values upon which America was founded. We call on the next president to make combating antisemitism a national priority, ensuring that American Jews feel secure in their own country. Leaders must take a firm stand against hatred and discrimination, address this crisis seriously, and demonstrate that Jewish rights and safety are a priority.

The front line of democracy

Israel’s struggle isn’t just ours; it is a front line for democratic values. America has long been our strongest ally, and we need a strong US now more than ever. With hostages held by Hamas, civilians in peril, and military aid critical to our defense, we urge both candidates to honor America’s legacy of supporting Israel. We call on them to allow Israel the latitude to complete its mission, to release the captives, to defend our borders, and to ensure that such threats are never posed to our children again.

America also needs Israel. This is not a one-sided relationship. Israel is at the forefront of the fight against radical Islam, and for Iran and the terrorist organizations, the US is an enemy as much as Israel.

Our prayer is simple but vital: May the next US president recognize that Israel is not only a strategic ally but a symbol of resilience and freedom in a turbulent region. The challenges we face may be greater than ever, but together, with a strong America standing by our side, we will persevere. May this election herald a chapter in which Israel’s right to exist in peace is fiercely defended, and may the bond between our nations grow stronger than ever before.

We find solace in the words of Isaiah: “No weapon that is fashioned against you shall succeed, and you shall refute every tongue that rises against you in judgment. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord and their vindication from me, declares the Lord” (Isaiah 54:17). May these words inspire us and remind our allies of the resilience that binds Israel and the Jewish people, and may the bond between our nations grow stronger than ever before.