To bring change to the US, Trump must garner the public's broad trust - opinion

One of the most intense election campaigns is now behind us, and congratulations go to the newly reelected president, Donald Trump.

These elections covered a wide range of issues at both the national and state levels, with each candidate crafting their message to appeal directly to what each voter wanted to hear.

As is typical in election campaigns, each candidate emphasized their strengths over the weaknesses of their opponent, promising mountains of achievements if given the public’s trust.

Trump indeed gained that trust, with voters supporting both him and what he stands for – for better or worse. Media attention focused heavily on his persona and his first term in office, including his refusal to accept election results after losing to President Joe Biden in 2020. Thus, it would be hard to argue that America voted for “the unknown.”

Trump and his administration now face significant challenges in foreign policy, the economy, and national security. However, if Trump aims to be remembered as an extraordinary president, he must recognize that a substantial portion of Americans remain wary of him and his future administration. A man sits next to a bench with MAGA hats, after Republican Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election, outside the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 6, 2024. (credit: Hannah McKay/Reuters)

These elections highlighted Americans’ lack of enthusiasm for both candidates, with over 20% of voters expressing a strong dislike for both options. This stark reality reflects a deep political divide and almost resignation among moderate voters on both sides.

Moreover, Trump’s political style often centers on a narrative of victimhood. His opponent, Kamala Harris, tried to counter this with a message of hope, aiming to unite people around positive aspirations.

The Center's collapse

Yet, at some point, she shifted to a “just not Trump” approach. This phenomenon points to the erosion of the political Center.

The Democrats failed to defeat such a polarizing candidate, as they didn’t offer a hopeful, affirmative alternative – another signal of the Center’s collapse.

If Trump seeks to bring significant change to the United States, he must garner the public's broad trust. While I am hardly in a position to advise him, Trump is surrounded by capable advisers who understand the issues on the table and know what Americans want addressed immediately.

Yet, the first step to solidifying his leadership is building trust as a president for as many Americans as possible (it’s unrealistic to say he’ll appeal to everyone). With a strong and significant base of support, Trump will be better positioned to advance his goals.

To start, he might consider focusing on issues with cross-party consensus, laying the groundwork to build trust across the board.

Through a gradual building of trust, Trump could then set in motion larger, more ambitious plans for the United States.

The writer is a communications and strategy adviser and CEO of Hersch Strategy & PR.