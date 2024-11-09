The day after and Israel's path to reclaiming its global standing - opinion

The death of Yahya Sinwar at the hands of IDF soldiers on October 17, 2024, marked a pivotal moment in Israel’s ongoing battle in Gaza. A year after Hamas’s brutal assault on Israel, which claimed approximately 1,200 lives, Israel has effectively dismantled the entirety of Hamas’s leadership – a primary objective of its campaign.

This achievement signals a critical step in restoring both Israel’s security and its deterrence power in the region. For a brief period, it even seemed that the conflict’s end was in sight. This moment, combined with the potential return of hostages, might finally bring Israel a symbolic victory and allow it to scale back operations in Gaza.

Although the days following Sinwar’s elimination brought the sobering realization that the war was not yet over, the uncertain hours immediately after his death offered a glimpse into the sentiment of the “day after.” More importantly, they underscored that despite extensive discussion, the exact implications of that day for Israel – internally, regionally, and internationally – remain unclear.

To begin reclaiming its global standing, Israel must prioritize three key foreign policy objectives: advancing regional diplomacy, renewing global alliances, and building connections with the next generation.

1. The Saudi opportunity

Before October 7, a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia was within reach. In a September 2023 interview with Fox News, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stated that “every day, we get closer” to normalization. Although this prospect now seems distant, recent developments in fighting and negotiations – particularly regarding hostages and de-escalation in Gaza and Lebanon – may reopen the door. Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman attends a virtual cabinet meeting from his office in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 28, 2024. (credit: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Though the Saudi public largely supports the Palestinian cause and has shown declining interest in collaboration with Israel, there is still strong backing for Saudi involvement in a diplomatic agreement to improve Palestinian conditions. Israel should leverage this momentum by making concessions, which would enable Saudi Arabia to achieve a diplomatic win for Palestinians in exchange for normalization.

Though the scale of Israel’s concessions remains up for debate, such a breakthrough would elevate Israel’s economic and security positions in the Middle East and enhance its role as a stable regional power. Establishing a formal military and strategic alliance with the region’s largest country could significantly impact the Shi’ite axis’s operational reach, contributing to Israel’s security.

2. Global alliances

Regional gains alone are insufficient. Israel’s global standing has eroded over decades, and strained relations with Western allies and multilateral organizations hinder Israel’s efforts to secure its national and economic interests.

The longstanding Israeli perception of the irrelevance of international bodies like the UN is outdated in today’s interconnected world. Recent events have shown that without robust support from allies, international bodies such as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC) can present obstacles to Israel’s security efforts.

Additionally, without US backing in the Security Council, Israel could face calls for immediate withdrawal from the West Bank and Gaza, potentially compromising its security without a durable peace agreement. With US elections and shifting social norms across the West, Israel must forge stronger ties with other influential countries and organizations, such as the World Economic Forum, that impact the UN's agenda.

Strengthening these alliances will ensure that Israel’s security and economic interests remain a priority for its allies, and further cement its standing as a key democratic ally in the Middle East.

3. Building bridges with the next generation

This erosion in support is also mirrored in public opinion, especially among younger generations in the West. A 2023 Pew Research survey revealed that 56% of Americans aged 18-29 hold unfavorable views of Israel.

Similarly, a YouGov poll shows that, with the exception of Germany, Europeans who follow the Israeli-Palestinian conflict tend to favor the Palestinian cause. In Spain and the UK, for instance, support for Palestine outweighs that for Israel by significant margins, with 31% of Spaniards and 23% of Britons favoring Palestine, compared to 12% and 10% for Israel, respectively.

THESE TRENDS present long-term risks, as younger generations less sympathetic to Israel will eventually hold political power, potentially reviving scenarios of diplomatic isolation and posing economic and security concerns. Reaching younger audiences with Israel’s message requires a targeted approach focused on cultural diplomacy, education, and open dialogue.

Israel must reshape its narrative to align with the social norms of the 21st century and implement long-term planning mechanisms to address its longstanding “PR problem.” This approach would help foster a generation that views Israel through a more nuanced lens, reducing anti-Israel sentiment and solidifying long-term support.

While the challenges ahead are substantial, Israel should leverage the “day after” and take these first steps toward restoring its global standing and building a more secure and respected position on the world stage.

The path forward will require proactive efforts across diplomatic and generational lines, a bold vision for international cooperation, and leaders dedicated to projecting Israel as a democratic, liberal, and Jewish state committed to justice and freedom. These steps will help lay the groundwork, but a full recovery will demand even more sustained and multifaceted efforts over time.

The writer is the founder of the International Institute for Israel, a think tank dedicated to advancing Israeli foreign policy, combating global antisemitism, and empowering next-generation voices in shaping Israel’s global future.