Druze society demands civil equality to match their heroes military sacrifice – opinion

October 7, a day of pain and shock, marks a turning point for the Druze community in Israel. On the surface, nothing has changed – the Druze continue to serve as a keystone in defending the country, as they have always done. However, the past year has been particularly challenging: The community lost 13 soldiers in the war, the highest number of casualties it has faced in a single year.

The Druze are burying their heroes, enlisting in reserves in large numbers, volunteering to assist anyone in need, and praying day and night for the return of the hostages. Alongside their sacrifice and commitment, there is a fracture emerging within the community.

For many young Druze, October 7 symbolizes a profound loss of trust in the Israeli government. On the one hand, the Druze community embraces the people of Israel, and the people of Israel embrace them. The shared tragedies experienced by both Jewish and Druze citizens unite us as one grieving family. On the other hand, the government’s alienation from its citizens – its lack of policy, strategy, and concern for the common person – has brought frustration to an all-time high.

The Druze community has tied its destiny to the country, but Israel continues to bind the Druze with laws like the Nation-State Law and the Kaminitz Law. These laws leave the Druze on the margins, discriminating between blood and blood, between citizen and citizen. They create the illusion of disloyalty within a group whose contribution to the state is unquestionable.

These laws push the Druze further away from Israeli society. For years, the Druze community has felt that the government is fully aware of the pain they have caused but that the problems of the Druze, like those of many other groups, are not aligned with the current government’s political base – are not a priority. Family and friends attend the funeral service of druze children who were killed at a soccer field from a missile fired from Lebanon, in the druze village of Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights, July 28, 2024. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

Commitment stems from wanting to be a part of Israeli society

Since October 7, the frustration is no longer unique to the Druze. Other groups within the Israeli society, from hi-tech professionals and pilots to reservists and families of hostages, are expressing similar sentiments. Nevertheless, among the Druze, there is also a heightened sense of pride in their Israeli identity and their unique contribution to the state. The community’s commitment stems not from obligation but from a deep desire to belong and contribute.

Since the beginning of the war, the Druze community has maximized its efforts. Young men serve on the front lines and in reserve forces; the community quickly organized emergency classes and response teams, created platforms for volunteering and built command centers in every village, provided donations and meals for the northern and southern fronts.

The warm embrace that displaced families received in Druze villages, and the noble spirit shown by the families of the fallen and injured, all convey a clear message: We will continue to uphold our part in the blood pact, but we will do everything in our power to achieve the equality we deserve.

The Druze community expects the state to not only recognize their contributions during times of war but also to show support and appreciation in civilian life. The pain and disappointment stem from the feeling that despite all their sacrifices, the state does not always stand by the Druze when they need it most, especially off the battlefield.

True recovery will come only when civil rights match the equality seen on the battlefield. The path to closing the gaps and addressing past injustices lies in adopting equitable, fair, and inclusive policies. Such a transformation will deepen and stabilize the relationship between the Druze community and their state, Israel.

The writer is chairman of the Druze Movement for Democracy and Equality.