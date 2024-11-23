Healing in the forest: Protecting Israel’s green hub for a sustainable future - opinion

When the war broke out, my husband, like hundreds of thousands of reservists across the country, responded to the call and enlisted. Like many others among the recruits, he was unfortunate enough to sustain a leg injury.

His recovery process was long and painful, but one of the things that most helped him recover – both physically and mentally – was walking in the forest.

The combination of using the injured limb in a green, quiet, and calming environment helped him heal much faster than the doctors had predicted. This is just one small example of the healing, restorative, and revitalizing power of the forest.

As citizens of Israel, we are incredibly fortunate. Our forests are open and accessible all year round, free of charge.

They are well-maintained, inviting us all to enjoy their beauty and healing powers. Over the years, many studies have shown that spending time in nature, particularly in forests, contributes to mental and physical well-being, brings joy, and helps achieve peace of mind.

In recent years, more and more professional therapists, such as psychologists and physiotherapists, have discovered the forests as a therapeutic space and are holding sessions there. The forest welcomes everyone, at any time, offering unconditional love and only asking in return that we protect it. The forests are fulfilling their part of the deal – what about us? Sharon Trail – Kadima Forest (credit: Miriam Ben-Dov)

Threats to Israel's space

In recent years, the threat to Israel’s forests has been more severe than ever. During the recent war, hundreds of thousands of acres of forest and open land were burned. I won’t list all the forests that were affected, as it would be too heartbreaking. Every damaged forest needs at least five years of recovery, during which we must allow it to renew and grow and protect it. This is also the forest’s most vulnerable phase.

Development pressures, coupled with poor planning that does not adequately consider open spaces (especially protected areas), have turned Israel’s forests into easy prey for real estate developers. Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund, along with other partners, has been working to prevent environmental destruction, but a ruined forest is much easier to exploit.

Many developers are already attempting to take over burned land to build on it, effectively choking off the forest’s chance to regenerate. If current development trends continue, according to pessimistic estimates, almost no forested areas will remain in Israel within about 15 years. I see this as nothing less than an existential threat to the state.

The key to Israel's success, prosperity, and, ultimately, survival is its quality as an exceptional place – a country where its citizens want to live more than anywhere else and are willing to fight for.

Quality of life is not a luxury; it’s essential. Without forests and open spaces, our lives will turn gray and sad, trapped in concrete mazes and suffering from environmental degradation.

Moreover, after more than a year of war, with no end in sight, we must start a process of healing and growth as a country and society. We must go out, meet, experience the forest’s beauty, and reconnect.

Forests, which have served as the backdrop for some of our people’s darkest tragedies, are also the key. In the forests, we can come together, heal, and set out on a new path. We cannot afford to lose one of our most important national public assets.

The writer is director of the Planning Division of KKL-JNF.