Israeli society must remember its partnership with Diaspora Jewry - opinion

Throughout history, there have been pivotal moments for the Jewish people that transcended geography, events so significant that every Jew, regardless of their physical location, felt a part of them. The Exodus from Egypt, the Revelation at Mount Sinai, the conquest of the Land of Israel, and the decision to establish a national home for the Jewish people in Israel after 2,000 years of exile come to mind.

November 29, 1947, was a turning point in Jewish history and marked a peak in the partnership between Diaspora Jewry and the Jewish community in the Land of Israel.

What do we know about what transpired behind the scenes? And, perhaps more importantly, what lessons can we draw from it for our time?

On Wednesday, November 26, 1947, a vote was scheduled in the UN General Assembly on the partition of Palestine. While a majority was in favor of the partition, achieving the required two-thirds majority of member states was far from certain. Representatives of the Jewish Agency, led by Moshe Sharett, were surprised to find that countries with strong ties to the United States were responding tepidly to calls for support, with some preferring to abstain or even oppose the resolution.

Sharett quickly consulted with Abba Hillel Silver and Nahum Goldmann, after which they decided to delay the vote under the pretext of the Thanksgiving holiday. The idea succeeded, and the vote was postponed. This created a 48-hour window to secure the support of 30 nations, as 15 had already declared their opposition to the Jews returning to their historic homeland. Israeli flag. (credit: REUTERS)

Once they realized they had the time needed to change diplomatic positions, the Jewish Agency sprang into action on multiple fronts. They enlisted Bernard Baruch, a Jewish businessman, to persuade The New York Times, also Jewish-owned, to publish an unequivocal editorial urging hesitant nations to support the suggested partition.

Jews close to the Truman administration were asked to approach president Harry Truman to actively work toward securing the necessary majority.

Jewish businessmen and government allies reached out to Harvey Firestone, the head of a rubber and tire manufacturing company, to persuade the president of Liberia to instruct his UN delegates to vote in favor.

The Philippines, which had initially expressed opposition, was also identified as a country that could be influenced. The Jewish Agency contacted Julius Edelstein, a Jew and friend of the Philippine president. Edelstein, convinced of the necessity of the vote, acted on its behalf and persuaded the Philippine president, who was also under pressure from the White House.

Many may not recognize the name Léon Blum, but he was a French Jew who served as the French premier three times. Like other influential Jews worldwide, Blum was recruited to ensure France’s vote, given its significant status. He received a telegram signed by Chaim Weizmann and worked to sway France, which ultimately voted in favor. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Similar efforts were made in Belgium and many other nations, aiming to shift votes from abstention to support, from opposition to abstention, and to secure the commitment of those already supportive – especially as the Arab side was also lobbying intensively.

United in a historic partnership

On the eve of the dramatic decision, the Jews of Israel and the Diaspora were united in a historic partnership. Without this collaboration, as history shows, the required majority for partition and the establishment of a national home after 2,000 years of exile would not have been achieved.

Seventy-seven years have passed since then, and Israeli society must remember this partnership. The Diaspora had a crucial role in our rebirth – both immigrants and those who remained abroad. Even today, we are obligated to identify shared goals for collaboration between Israelis and our brothers and sisters in the Diaspora. Only through joint efforts can we successfully combat antisemitism, terrorism, and international legal challenges.

Imagine what could happen if we operated today as we did 77 years ago, addressing decisions made in international forums such as The Hague.

On the 77th anniversary of the dramatic decision of November 29, we must return to the roots of our rebirth. Israel and the Diaspora united – together.

The writer is the new CEO of Anu – Museum of the Jewish People, located in Tel Aviv.