Addressing the crisis facing Israel’s children is key to building a better future – opinion

In recent years, children in Israel have faced some of the toughest challenges in decades. From the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted their lives and isolated them, to the ongoing war bringing loss, displacement, fear, and uncertainty.

This war has left orphans, uprooted families, and 101 hostages still awaiting their return. The impact on the children has been immense.

Adding to these hardships is an economic crisis, hitting the social and geographic periphery the hardest. Children have suffered both physically and mentally, and their studies have been interrupted or entirely stopped. Many have lost friends and fallen significantly behind in their education. These events will have long-term consequences, influencing not only the future of these children but also the face of our society for years to come.

The critical task ahead for Israel is to rebuild – a stronger economy, a healthier society, and a commitment to preparing the next generation to face these challenges. If we don’t invest in education and mental health support, especially for vulnerable children in the periphery, this mission is doomed to fail.

Education Ministry data shows that educational gaps are widening. In underprivileged areas, fewer students are earning high school diplomas, and many have dropped out entirely. In Israel’s already disadvantaged periphery – many parts of which have been directly affected by the war – the challenge is even greater. Volunteers help entertain children evacuated from Israel's north, at a hotel in the Red Sea coastal city of Eilat. (credit: Courtesy Fattal Hotel Group)

Building confidence and creating change

At one of the Educating for Excellence (Chinuch L’Psagot) centers in Netanya, we witnessed how a meaningful connection between the business world and education can create real change.

A group of students from socioeconomically challenging backgrounds meets weekly with volunteer mentors from a leading hi-tech company. These meetings not only boost the students’ self-confidence but also expose them to opportunities they never knew existed. When one of the students said, “I didn’t know someone like me could achieve this,” we understood this is exactly what’s missing – someone to show them that it’s possible.

To address this crisis, we need a multilayered approach with particular attention given to the needs of the social-geographic periphery. In these areas, children already begin at a disadvantage even in normal circumstances, let alone during a crisis.

First and foremost, emotional support for children and their families must be prioritized. Building self-confidence is the foundation for learning and academic success.

Additionally, we need to foster supportive and nurturing environments, encouraging teachers to create positive, inclusive classrooms. Providing reinforcement, promoting open and safe communication, and creating space to cope and overcome challenges will help both parents and students navigate these difficult times. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Another key to success is community involvement in the education system and the expansion of resources. Engaging various stakeholders to provide support will help broaden the resources available to parents and students.

Finally, we must instill independence in our children, encouraging critical thinking and resilience. These skills are essential not only for dealing with current pressures but also for overcoming future challenges.

As we reflect on International Children’s Day, it is more urgent than ever to focus on our collective future. The United Nations’ Declaration of the Rights of the Child reminds us of our responsibility to protect and empower all children, especially those in Israel’s periphery. If we don’t act now, these children won’t have the tools to build the future – for themselves and for all of us.

The writer is chairperson of Educating for Excellence.