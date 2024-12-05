Jewish education as a shield: Empowering children against rising antisemitism – opinion

In the wake of the tragic events of October 7, the Jewish community has been grappling with profound grief and heightened anxiety. The alarming rise in antisemitism is not merely a statistic; it’s a lived reality that is impacting our families, our children, and our collective sense of security around the world.

In such a challenging environment, Jewish education emerges not just as a choice but as a necessity and a potential beacon of hope and resilience.

Jewish schools provide more than just academic instruction – they nurture a sense of belonging and instill a robust Jewish identity that will shape the future by helping to build tomorrow’s leaders.

Ultimately, strong leaders build stronger communities, fostering a stronger Jewish identity and ensuring a stronger Jewish future.

That is why we must place a premium on strong leadership as the cornerstone of every vibrant Jewish community. To achieve this transcends traditional teachings – it demands innovation and a visionary outlook. A Jewish day school in Montreal. (credit: Courtesy)

Navigating tricky situations

Jewish schools are spaces where children learn about their traditions, culture, and values, all while being supported by a community that understands their unique experiences.

When children are educated in an environment that celebrates their identity, they are better equipped to confront the realities of the world outside with the knowledge of who they are and the strength of their heritage and ancestors’ stories.

Yet, as parents navigate these tumultuous waters, since October 7 we have witnessed two opposing trends. One is to remove Jewish children from regular schools because of antisemitism and threats they face from the non-Jewish majority and the other is to withdraw from Jewish schools – for fear of the school becoming a target.

Both of these choices are fraught with emotion and concern.

No parent or child should face the painful dilemma of choosing between safety and identity. Every child deserves access to high-quality Jewish education that fosters academic excellence and fortifies Jewish identity – especially against those who try to force open Jewish identity and pride away from the public space.This is not merely about preserving tradition – it's about resilience and empowerment.

Jewish education equips our children with the critical thinking skills needed to navigate a complex world, helping them understand the roots of antisemitism and the importance of standing up against bigotry in all its forms.

By immersing themselves in a curriculum that celebrates Jewish history, literature, culture, and philosophy, they learn the value of their own stories, who they are and want to become, and the importance of solidarity within the broader community.

Furthermore, Jewish schools offer a crucial support network. In these spaces, children can connect with peers who share their experiences and values, fostering friendships, and adopting healthy role models that last a lifetime.

They can openly discuss their feelings about the challenges they face, bolstered by educators who understand the nuances of their cultural and religious identity. This sense of community is vital in a world where isolation can often breed fear.

The stakes are high. The attempted erasure of Jewish identity through acts of hate and discrimination is a threat not just to individuals but to the rich tapestry of the Jewish global experience.

By investing in high-quality Jewish education, we are not just safeguarding our children; we are affirming the existence and importance of Jewish culture in a pluralistic society and ensuring a robust Jewish future.

At this pivotal moment, we must come together as a community to ensure that all Jewish children, irrespective of their geographic location or community size, have access to high-quality Jewish and general education.

This requires a collective effort to invest in and bolster our schools, provide scholarships, and advocate for the resources necessary to maintain high educational standards.

Let us recognize that in the face of adversity, education can also be an antidote to hate and intolerance.

It can provide a shield against antisemitism and our pathway to a future where Jewish identity is celebrated, not suppressed.

However, Jewish schools need to be more than just havens from threats or abuse; they must be centers of excellence, competing with the best non-Jewish schools in their countries or regions.

Ultimately, we want parents and prospective students ultimately to run toward Jewish schools, not away from other schools.

This is our task, which has been made even clearer and starker over the last year.

Together, if we commit to ensuring that all Jewish children have opportunities to learn, grow, and thrive in a world that honors their identity and their heritage – and to develop a sense of resilience, commitment, and pride, then we will ensure that the next generation has a strong and durable Jewish identity.

This will help guarantee a robust Jewish future and the ability to meet the challenges they face and provide the tools for our people to thrive and flourish.

This will be our people’s ultimate victory.

The writer is CEO of the Yael Foundation, a philanthropic fund, working in 35 countries impacting 13,000 Jewish students, driven by the conviction that all Jewish children, irrespective of their geographic location or community size, should have access to high-quality Jewish and general education.

