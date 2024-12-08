Qatar honored, Israel doubted: The UK's troubling and hypocritical foreign policy - opinion

A few months ago, I wrote in these columns about the topsy-turvy Alice in Wonderland world we live in where evil is rewarded and good is punished.

This generated a significant response, including some vile hate mail direct to my inbox.

While working in the UK this week, my views were not only reinforced but proven beyond any doubt.

The decision by the UK to host Qatar’s emir on a state visit, complete with the pomp and pageantry of a golden carriage procession, while the UK government suggests Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could face arrest upon entering the UK, highlights the moral bankruptcy of British foreign policy.

This dichotomy becomes even more glaring when comparing the human rights records, political systems, and global contributions of Qatar and Israel. Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani attends a press conference, in Doha, Qatar, October 24, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Nathan Howard/Pool)

Qatar’s human rights record is deeply troubling. The nation is frequently criticized for its exploitation of migrant workers, with numerous reports documenting conditions akin to modern slavery. Migrants often work long hours in extreme conditions, earning meager wages, and facing significant barriers to changing jobs or leaving the country due to the restrictive kafala employer-linking system. The preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup brought this issue into the spotlight, with estimates of thousands of migrant workers dying during construction projects.

Beyond labor abuses, Qatar’s broader approach to human rights is deeply flawed. Women face systemic discrimination, same-sex relationships are criminalized, and freedom of expression is severely curtailed. Journalists, activists, and critics of the regime risk imprisonment or worse for expressing dissent.

Qatar’s foreign policy raises even more concerns. The country has provided financial and political support to extremist groups, including Hamas, an internationally designated terrorist organization. Hamas has committed numerous atrocities, including targeting civilians in indiscriminate rocket attacks and conducting acts of terror. Qatar’s decision to provide a safe haven and funding for Hamas contradicts international efforts to combat terrorism and undermines the stability of the Middle East.

Israel's vibrant democracy stands in stark contrast to Qatar

IN STARK contrast, Israel stands as the Middle East’s only liberal democracy. It guarantees freedoms of speech, religion, and press, and its judiciary operates independently, often ruling against the government in defense of individual rights. This vibrant democracy thrives despite facing existential threats from hostile neighbors and extremist groups.

IN STARK contrast, Israel stands as the Middle East's only liberal democracy. It guarantees freedoms of speech, religion, and press, and its judiciary operates independently, often ruling against the government in defense of individual rights. This vibrant democracy thrives despite facing existential threats from hostile neighbors and extremist groups.

Israel's contributions extend far beyond its borders. The nation is often among the first to offer humanitarian aid in disaster-stricken regions, regardless of politics. Following the devastating earthquake in Haiti in 2010, Israel deployed one of the largest and most efficient emergency response teams, including a field hospital that became a model for international disaster response. This willingness to help, regardless of the affected country's stance toward Israel, underscores the nation's humanitarian values.

The UK’s willingness to roll out the red carpet for Qatar while treating Israel with suspicion reveals an immoral double standard. The potential arrest of Prime Minister Netanyahu stems from controversies surrounding military operations in Gaza, which some blinkered and biased critics have labeled as violations of international law.

The body responsible for this travesty, the ICC, is equally morally blind.

The accusations ignore the context of Hamas’s actions – targeting Israeli civilians while embedding military infrastructure within Gaza’s civilian population, a clear violation of international norms.

Granting a state visit to Qatar, a nation with documented ties to terrorism and an appalling human rights record, undermines the UK’s credibility in championing democratic values and human rights. This decision appears driven more by economic interests than moral considerations, with Qatar being a significant investor in British real estate, businesses, and infrastructure.

QATAR’S STATE visit is likely influenced by the UK’s economic reliance on Gulf states. Doha is a key supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and has heavily invested in UK landmarks such as Harrods and The Shard. While economic partnerships are vital, prioritizing financial interests over principles raises serious ethical questions, to say the least.

Conversely, the UK’s relationship with Israel, a significant trading partner and ally in technology, defense, and counterterrorism, appears strained by political pressures. This disparity reflects a broader bias within certain segments of the international community, where Israel is frequently lambasted more than other nations, regardless of the context of its actions.

Hosting Qatar’s leadership while signaling potential legal action against Israel’s prime minister conveys a troubling message about the UK’s values. It suggests that human rights abuses and ties to terrorism can be overlooked when economic and political convenience dictate. Meanwhile, a democratic ally that shares the UK’s values of freedom and innovation is treated with skepticism and hostility.

This putrid moral stance erodes the UK’s standing on the world stage. By rewarding Qatar with the honor of a state visit, Britain legitimizes a regime that oppresses its people and supports extremism. Conversely, its cold approach toward Israel, a nation that consistently contributes to global stability and humanitarian efforts, undermines the principles it claims to uphold.

By celebrating Qatar with the grandeur of a state visit while alienating Israel, the UK clearly aligns itself with autocracies whilst overlooking its obligations to moral clarity and justice.

Show me a man’s friends and I’ll show you a man.

Britain’s so-called friends shout out very loudly who and what Britain really is.

The writer is a rabbi and physician who lives in Ramat Poleg, Netanya He is a co-founder of Techelet-Inspiring Judaism.