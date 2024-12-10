Global Jewish youth ignite change: Hanukkah micro-loans fuel Israeli resilience - opinion

Across world Jewry, Hanukkah is often associated with spreading joy and receiving gifts. Of course, which child’s face doesn’t light up when opening a present?

Nevertheless, Hanukkah is also a holiday that commemorates how the Jewish people yet again narrowly escaped a fate of utter annihilation. Therefore, it’s important to take a moment to appreciate what we have and assess ways in which we can give back to our community and further reinforce the resilient spirit of Judaism.

The organization I lead, SparkIL, has found a way to do just that in an innovative way. Instead of giving children the traditional Hanukkah gelt [cash] we’re giving them the gift of giving out micro-loans to help small businesses of their choice in Israel who have been struggling ever since Operation Swords of Iron broke out.

In our first annual “Sparkathon,” a competition of Jewish schools around the world, that encourages them to invest in these businesses, students will work with their respective communities to provide small micro-loans to struggling commercial ventures across Israel. Thus, they’ll engage in a communal effort, where parents, teachers, and neighbors will all hear the stories about these businesses that will inspire them to invest in their future. RUSSIAN IMMIGRANTS Alina and Roman’s custom-made candles, stamped with the words ‘Am Yisrael Chai,’ are an example of a business that brings light and hope to Israel during this difficult time. (ESEK.biz) (credit: ESEK.biz)

The winner of the competition will receive a piece of Judaica art from Hoshen, a small venture that received a loan from SparkIL; a $180 gift card for the winning educator; and a pizza party for the winning class.

Jewish values

But the competition is about so much more than winning a prize. It is an opportunity for students to learn about core Jewish values such as tzedakah [charity, righteousness] and mutual responsibility in a tangible way. It’s also a chance to get to know Israel beyond the headlines. Even the most Zionist family living outside of Israel may not be aware of the day-to-day challenges on the ground that people in Israel are facing.

Through these micro-loans – which start for as little as $36 – students worldwide will get a glimpse of the lives of Israeli business owners, many of whom have either served in the IDF reserves – or have a business partner who has done so – and are doing everything they can to keep their doors open. The students will become de facto ambassadors of Israel by using their voices to explain the challenges inherent in living in a country in the midst of a war on seven fronts.

Take, for example, Alina and Roman, new immigrants who fled from Russia and made aliyah in March 2023. They changed careers and decided to open a new business of candle-making.

While most people wouldn’t dare open a new business in a time of war, the couple went against the grain and offered a welcoming space where people can learn the art of candle-making, connect, and find a sense of calm amid the chaos of war. They’ve requested a loan to help with renting out a space, sourcing materials, and helping meet production demand. These resilient new Israelis are literally bringing light that spreads warmth and connection in a time when we need it the most.

In many ways, the Sparkathon is a celebration of hope, Israeli resilience, and our belief that light will triumph over darkness. This is our mission as an organization, as we believe that any form of giving is meaningful, no matter the size of the contribution. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

We’re so proud of the schools and children who chose to join us in this mission, not only because it will undoubtedly help the people of Israel, but because in addition to giving them a voice, it allows them to learn about the power of a dollar and what it means to support a viable cause.

Every one of us is capable of shining light on another. We don’t need to be powerful, we don’t need deep pockets. All we need is empathy and the will to be agents of good in the world. I believe these young people are capable of doing just that.

This Sparkathon may only last a week, but we hope the ripple effect it creates for this next generation of students will last a lifetime.

The writer is the CEO of SparkIL.