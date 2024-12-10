Building stronger connections with Israel through Masa - opinion

Recently, I traveled to the United States to participate in the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) General Assembly. It wasn’t my first time at this event or similar ones, but it was my first time attending as the CEO of Masa Israel Journey.

Immediately afterward, I had the privilege of joining the Jewish Agency’s Board of Governors, witnessing firsthand the presentation of Masa’s impactful work. These were invaluable opportunities for me to reflect on the past few months and remind myself why I took on this challenging and important role.

I was born in the United States and made aliyah with my family as a child. Most of my life has been spent here in Israel, fully immersed as an Israeli, yet the familial and cultural connections [with the US] remain ever-present. I feel I have a unique perspective, deeply connected to two significant Jewish groups: Israelis and those living abroad. My professional journey initially took me in other directions, with roles in the health and security fields. Later, I served as an emissary to the Jewish community in Australia and, most recently, as CEO of Mosaic United.

Even though recent years have drawn me closer to the Jewish world, I don’t think that before October 7 I would have aspired to the role at Masa. But, as we all know, everything changed for everyone – and for me personally. Meir Holtz, newly appointed CEO of Masa Israel Journey (credit: Masa)

I’ve had the chance to serve in security roles and work in and with Jewish communities far from here (and everything in between). These two worlds might seem vastly different, but from my perspective, they share a common essence. At their core, both are about ensuring the safety and continuity of the Jewish people. Today, more than ever, I see the opportunity to do just that through Masa.

We already know how critical extended stays in Israel, such as Masa’s long-term programs, are for young Jews worldwide. A study conducted by Masa three years ago revealed extraordinary results: stronger connections to Israel, a much higher likelihood of remaining part of the Jewish world, and a significantly increased commitment to raising Jewish children. One in four participants even reported choosing a Jewish professional path as a result of their time in Israel.

But those were the findings three years ago. It will likely take several more years to fully measure the impact of recent events on these young people. If long-term programs in Israel were significant before the war, imagine what it feels like for a young Jew to come here during an ongoing war, deliberately and knowingly entering a conflict zone to support the only Jewish state – one that, until recently, might not have even mattered much to them.

Connecting and reconnecting

We hear these stories every day about young people who felt no connection to Israel, some of whom had never even visited before. Many hadn’t experienced a strong connection to their Jewish identity either, but after learning about the events of October 7, they felt an urgent need to reconnect – literally and directly – to Israel itself.

Masa fellows this year aren’t coming “just” for an internship or to explore teaching through Masa’s Educators program. It’s no longer purely utilitarian; nearly all arrive with an explicit goal – to help Israel during its time of need – and a personal desire to reconnect with themselves.

This is the essence of what we do at Masa. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The fellows give to Israel as much as they gain themselves, whether they intend to or not. Their connection to their identity and to Israel develops almost imperceptibly, and many only recognize its significance at the end of the program, looking back with gratitude. This mutual contribution is at the heart of Masa.

A few months ago, I had lunch at a conference with a funder for whom I have deep appreciation. She asked me: “What is the single most important thing we can do for Israel in these trying days?”

My response was automatic: “Help bring more people to Israel. It benefits the country, but more importantly, it leaves a lifelong impact on the people who come here.”

I left that lunch releasing that if this was my automatic and fast reply, it is evidence to how much I believe in it.

Two hours later, I applied for the role of CEO of Masa Israel Journey. Programs in Israel have always been important, particularly long-term ones, but their importance has been magnified tenfold this past year. I am committed to driving Masa forward, enabling more and more young Jews from around the world to experience Israel and themselves through this transformative lens.

The writer is CEO of Masa Israel Journey.