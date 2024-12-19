A Jewish experience of Christmas and the power of inclusion - opinion

Christmas is everywhere—it’s in the streets, in the shops, in the office, and on TV. It’s a wonderful celebration, but for Jews, it can feel like you’re on the outside looking in. Growing up, I often felt like the world was celebrating something I wasn’t a part of. My first job at a non-Jewish firm made this even more apparent. Christmas parties, office trees, and pigs in blankets were the norm—but no one ever asked me about Chanukah or what it meant to me.

The goal was to capture that feeling of being on the outside looking in but also to show how small gestures can make a huge difference. A little recognition of Jewish traditions, a simple “Happy Chanukah,” or even just asking about our customs can go a long way. It’s not about making Christmas smaller; it’s about creating space for everyone to feel seen and celebrated.

This video reminds us that we have allies and that being proud of our heritage is something to celebrate. (Credit: INSTAGRAM SCREENSHOT)

This isn’t about feeling sorry for ourselves. It’s about raising awareness and encouraging small acts of inclusion that can make a world of difference. Jews around the world, especially now with rising antisemitism, feel more isolated than ever. This video reminds us that we have allies, that small gestures matter, and that being proud of our heritage is something to celebrate.

As a comedian, my goal is usually to make people laugh, but the best comedians know how to make people feel something. Comedy and drama aren’t opposites—they complement each other. Some of the greatest comedians in history have also been incredible dramatic writers, and this video is my attempt to balance those elements.

The response to the video has been overwhelmingly positive. Jews have told me it mirrors their own experiences, while non-Jews have said it opened their eyes to the impact of small acts of inclusion. As a comedian, I’m used to making people laugh, but this time, I wanted to make people feel. Because sometimes, it’s those quiet moments of understanding that resonate the most.

Watch how small acts of kindness can light up Chanukah and bring inclusion during the Christmas season here.

Zach Margs (@zachmargs) is a British-Jewish comedian and content creator best known for his viral Israeli role-play videos and hilarious takes on Jewish culture. With a unique ability to blend humor with heartfelt moments, Zach has garnered a devoted following on social media, where he uses his platform to entertain, raise awareness, and combat antisemitism. Born and raised in London, Zach’s experiences as a Jew in the diaspora heavily influence his work, often weaving themes of inclusion, resilience, and pride into his content.