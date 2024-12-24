'Every person is a light': A hostage mother's message this Hanukkah - comment

This year, more than any other, I feel deeply drawn to lighting Hanukkah candles. In previous years, if I happened to light them, it was wonderful: as a family, we have lovely, happy traditions around candle lighting that illuminate my home. When the children are with me, it illuminates my home even more.

This year, I feel that each of us can and should increase the light. It’s as simple as that. In my eyes, Hanukkah’s true lesson isn’t actually about the miracle of light, but rather that increasing light takes time, determination, and persistence.

How is this reflected in the holiday and its candles?

Romi Gonen, who is still in Hamas captivity. (credit: COURTESY)

Hanukkah reflections

Well, on the first day, the “shamash” (helper candle) lights just one candle, ready to join its mission of holding the light for everyone. On the second it lights two candles, on the third day, three, and so on until the entire menorah is filled with light – a sparkling, colorful, inviting light that provides a signal of direction and focus for all of us.

Even the colors of the Hanukkah candles give me strength this year, bringing me joy even more than in previous years. Firstly, because they differ from the white and pure Shabbat candles or the wide and solid memorial candles, they introduce different colors – just like we, the people of Israel, come in different and special shades.

Secondly, because when the moment arrives, right after lighting the candles, we begin our family tradition of dripping wax into water-filled glasses – the result (which looks like cheerful coasters) is colorful and unique, each of my children with their own beloved texture and favorite shades.

The thin candles remind me that sometimes it’s harder to maintain colorfulness and joy, while the leg they stand on is thinner and perhaps even more fragile.

This year, lighting Hanukkah candles seems more important to me than ever before. This year’s candle lighting is a reminder that light will grow when we agree to accept everyone’s colors and when we understand that our differences strengthen us more than our similarities.

Come together

That diversity is what truly helps us grow and makes us better, braver, and stronger – not sameness. That every color is needed to illuminate our strength as the people of Israel, as free nations, and signals to all of us, and to many peoples, where the good side of history lies and where true light resides.

True light resides in joining together as a community, as inseparable forces; true light resides in the ability to see each individual among us as deserving to maintain their uniqueness while needing community to develop and flourish.

I invite us all this year to focus on the light that each of us adds when joining other lights and other voices – to be the light that gives hope and strengthens others; to be the light with presence, the light that speaks its words in an illuminating and strengthening way, and refuses to remain in the candle box in darkness or in silence.

Because light is what will bring back the hostages, light is what will allow us to deal with the forces of darkness and evil, and light is what will keep us united for thousands more years and eternity. The light. Not the silence and darkness.

The writer’s daughter, Romi, was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on October 7 from the Supernova music festival and is still being held hostage in Gaza.