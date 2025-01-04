Houthis firing missiles in early morning hours is psychological warfare - opinion

What makes firing a single missile in the early morning hours such a powerful tool in the national and international arena? The answer lies in the battle of psychological warfare, where the use and design of strategic messaging and narrative control are just as crucial as missile launches and airstrikes. The nighttime missile fire at Israel from Yemen is a direct by-product of this battle and deliberately guided by it.

The firing of a single missile in the late hours of the night is a sophisticated strategic tool designed to create cumulative psychological burnout, with each incident intensifying the sense of anxiety and vulnerability. Even though statistically, the missile’s interception chances are high and its likelihood of causing physical harm is relatively low, nighttime firing – a time symbolizing quiet and serenity – transforms into a period where every slight noise becomes a dramatic event. That is especially true given the resulting disruptions to the sleep cycles of tens of thousands of Israelis and the accumulated fatigue that follows.

The missile fire’s goal is as psychological as it is military. It is intended to undermine the sense of security because when the night’s routine is disrupted, the sense of threat grows, leaving a psychological mark the following day.

Similar attempts to pressure the population have occurred in previous military operations and wars, such as Operation Protective Edge and the Gulf War. Hamas, Hezbollah, and Saddam Hussein’s regime adopted similar tactics of firing rockets at Israel during late-night hours or early morning. Sometimes, this was done symbolically just minutes before a ceasefire occurred.

Such psychological warfare also undermines the relationship between the public and its leadership. The public's sense of vulnerability can increase internal criticism, creating pressure on leadership to respond to the attack. The leadership, in turn, must demonstrate that it responds effectively and swiftly. Even if the physical damage is limited, the news coverage of the event often aims to amplify the perception of a robust response.

Beyond its impact on Israel and the national arena, nighttime firing may also be tailored to the international arena as a “media event” aimed at capturing the attention of the global press, especially the US media, which is allied with Israel.

That is particularly relevant considering Israel’s symbolic choice to carry out an airstrike during the Houthi leader’s speech last week, alongside an American strike in Yemen. The Houthis’ immediate response with missile fire following the Israeli and American strikes was meant to convey a message that they remain undeterred.

The battle for moral advantage is the key to victory in the psychological warfare over international public opinion. Israel consistently presents its actions as measured, distinguishing between military and civilian targets, during Operation Sounds of the Vineyard [retaliatory strikes by the Israeli Air Force against Houthi targets]. Conversely, the Houthis seek to spread disinformation through narratives portraying Israel as targeting civilians, even when the targets are only military.

In conclusion, the digital battlefield is crucial in the fight for psychological warfare, legitimacy, and trust among national and international audiences.

Emphasize targeting military objectives

To win in this arena, Israel must maintain its moral advantage by emphasizing the targeting of military rather than civilian objectives. Outreach to Yemeni citizens through Arabic messaging about the failures and corruption of the Houthi leadership while highlighting the heavy toll imposed on them can undermine in them. Additionally, emphasizing international cooperation with countries such as the United States and Saudi Arabia against the Houthi threat is vital.

Special attention should also be given to strengthening the sense of security among Israelis to reduce psychological wear. The battle over the psychological wear is a fight Israel must dominate, both locally and globally.

