We must not let violence against women fly under the radar amid war - opinion

Amid the various headlines about Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and efforts to return the hostages, another crucial issue has almost slipped under our radar: violence against women in Israeli society.

As the civil year drew to a close, a bleak picture emerged, showing that the number of women murdered in Israel over the past four years has been on an especially disturbing upward trend, reaching a peak in 2024.

According to disturbing statistics, 23 women were murdered in Israel in 2021, followed by 24 women the next year and 29 women in 2023. In 2024, 37 women lost their lives. The latest victim was Victoria Shkolnik, 26, from Ashkelon, who leaves behind her five-year-old daughter.

These figures should shock everyone in Israel, and this issue must not disappear from the public agenda.

The war is playing a significant role in the circumstances that has led to this unacceptable situation in Israeli society. The fears, anxieties, concerns, emotional pressure, uncertainty, and economic instability in many homes sometimes lead to tensions between couples and family members that result in violence and murder.

WHILE THIS sad reality is nationwide, a spotlight must be put on the Arab sector, where approximately 60% of these murders occur. The social problem in this sector is severe and carries heavy consequences for women, children, and entire communities.

The main factor is social and economic alienation, which intensifies feelings of helplessness and leads to violence as a way of coping with a difficult and complex reality. There is also a significant problem of ineffective law enforcement in the sector, making it difficult to handle violence cases; as a result, many cases remain unsolved.

Additionally, the patriarchal culture dominant in parts of Arab society, where men are perceived as superior, exacerbates the situation and “contributes” to increased violence against women.

These conditions, combined with poverty in some instances and various tensions, including those related to family honor, make life extremely difficult for women in the Arab sector, who find themselves in situations of isolation, lack of support, and limited means to deal with violence.

The first step of fixing a problem is to address it

The first step in stopping the cycle of violence is recognizing the need to change social norms and give more attention to this issue. Education from an early age must be developed to include mutual respect and the ability to handle challenges healthily, while raising awareness about the severe consequences of violence against women.

Every society, especially religious or conservative ones, must find a way to balance religious values with the absolute need to stop violence against women.

Another step is to provide broader tools to the Israel Police, so that they can respond more quickly and professionally to every complaint. Women are often afraid to report, and the police need to provide them with an immediate sense of security and support. Even when complaints are filed, many cases are closed without proper handling. This needs to be addressed.

In addition to these steps, there are many treatment and assistance centers where women can turn to receive appropriate emotional and professional support. These centers can ensure the continuation of the women’s daily routines without danger hanging over their heads.

The current reality cannot continue. We must act together, empower women, and demand real change in the Arab sector and throughout Israeli society. We, along with the government and law enforcement agencies, must put an end to violence and ensure every woman’s right to a free, safe, and fulfilling life.

The writer is chairwoman of the Emunah organization.