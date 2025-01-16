Editor's Notes: President Trump, help Israel become great again

Mr. President-Elect Donald Trump,

As you stand in front of the mirror, straightening your tie and preparing to don that crisp new suit for your inauguration, take a few moments to reflect on everything you’ve accomplished—and everything still ahead. This inauguration isn’t just about stepping into office; but about your opportunity to step into history. The decisions you will make in the coming months will shape American history, your own legacy, but also the course of global events.

While you rehearse your keynote speech, take the upcoming hostage deal between Israel and Hamas and think about it. This a powerful example of what your leadership is able to achieve. Your involvement, alongside the trusted guidance of your envoy, Steve Witkoff, made all the difference.

Many people worked hard to move this forward, but your decisive action was the breakthrough. Thanks to you, there’s now a 42-day ceasefire in place, and 33 Israeli hostages are coming home. That’s a big deal, something Israel tried to achieve for too many months. This is proof that when you weigh into a potential deal - things happen. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets Steve Witkoff in Jerusalem, January 11, 2025 (credit: PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE)

You’ve shown the world what bold, hands-on leadership looks like, especially in your collaboration with Prime Minister Netanyahu in promoting this deal. You knew exactly when to push when to pull back, and when to make the final call. This deal isn’t just a resolution to a difficult crisis but also a reaffirmation of America’s support for Israel. It tells the world that the United States stands by its allies, no matter how high the stakes.

But as you adjust your cufflinks and prepare to take that oath of office once more, it’s worth considering the bigger picture. Remember May 2024? A similar deal almost came together but fell apart when Hamas backed out. That moment emphasizes the need for a long-term vision that ensures Israel isn’t caught in these cycles of compromise over and over again. You need to help us to respond to crises as they arise; help us build a future where such crises don’t happen anymore.

This is your moment to think beyond the immediate. Your leadership has already achieved so much, but now you have the chance to help guide Israel toward lasting security—ending cycles of terror, hostage-taking, and uncertainty. Imagine looking back years from now, knowing that your presidency wasn’t just about standing with Israel in its most challenging hours but about ensuring its strength and safety for generations to come.

As you finish getting ready and prepare to step onto that grand stage, know this: The world sees your leadership. The world respects your strength. And the world is watching to see how you’ll shape what comes next.

Listen to the voices close to you who understand the complexity of this situation. Allow Israel to achieve victory—not another uneasy ceasefire that releases thousands of dangerous individuals for a fraction of our own people.

These hostages endured horrors that, at times, mirrored or surpassed the atrocities of Auschwitz, and it is symbolic that this week marks 80 years since Auschwitz's liberation by American forces. Let this reminder of history guide your decisions.

Pro-Israel dream team

Empower your pro-Israel dream team: Mike Huckabee, nominated as ambassador to Israel, has said, “Israel has every right to its biblical homeland, and the West Bank is a part of that history.”

Your pick for Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, has been very clear about Hamas. “Hamas is not a political organization; it’s a terrorist group whose only goal is the destruction of Israel,” he stated last year. Rubio is the diplomat Israel needs in its corner right now.

Pete Hegseth, tapped for Secretary of Defense, has been equally resolute. “Israel has every right to defend itself, and America should stand shoulder to shoulder with our ally against Iranian aggression,” he declared during a policy forum. He has a military background and clear understanding of the threats facing Israel, and he’ll bring strength and clarity to our defense strategy in the Middle East.

And then there’s Representative Michael Waltz, your incoming National Security Adviser, who recently credited your leadership for shaping the recent ceasefire. “Hamas only agreed because they know Trump doesn’t play games. Under him, they’d face a much tougher deal,” he said.

This team represents the best of what America can offer Israel—principled, decisive leadership that prioritizes action over appeasement. With their expertise and your vision, this is your chance not just to support Israel but to cement its place as a secure and thriving nation in the region. As you’ve said before, Mr. President, “We don’t just talk about making things better. We do it.” Now is the time to show the world what that means. Help make Israel great, once again.

History will remember whether you allowed Israel to stand victorious or settle for less. Make it count.