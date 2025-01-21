Israel at a crossroads: Peace or perpetuating the cycle of violence – opinion

Yesterday, our hearts were filled with elation – it finally happened. We eagerly awaited the moment when three families were able to embrace their loved ones once again. It had been 471 days.

We have battled alongside the families since October 7, 2023. Now we face the most important fight of all: to ensure that this deal leads to the end of the war, the return of all hostages, and the start of the process to end the cycle of violence between us and the Palestinians.

In the days leading up to the hostage deal, there was much speculation and many leaks and contradictory statements from government officials, with the entire Israeli society trapped in a roller coaster of hope and fear.

It was apparent that the government had approached the deal without deciding which of two fundamental paths it wished to take: whether to perpetuate an unending cycle of bloodshed and despair or to take a chance on breaking free from decades of conflict and foster hope, stability, and genuine security for generations.

The path of continuing the war was not without its supporters. Some argued that a hardline approach would ensure Hamas's deterrence and prevent future attacks. They contended that compromising might embolden Hamas and other militant groups, leading to even greater insecurity. This perspective reflects a deeply ingrained fear and distrust, shaped by decades of violence and broken agreements. Furthermore, proponents of reoccupying Gaza, including their government representatives, opposed any such deal as it halted their objectives.

Peace comes with challenges

The alternative: reaching a comprehensive deal to return all 98 hostages, ending the war, and ensuring the safe return of soldiers is a viable and imperative path. Otherwise, all of us will still be trapped in Gaza’s tunnels, with the remaining hostages’ lives hanging precariously in the balance. Israelis will continue to live this ongoing nightmare of anxiety, grief, and rage while innocent Gazan mothers and children will keep suffering.

After 15 months of war, the IDF has been returning time and again to the same places they had already cleaned out. Young soldiers continued to die in Gaza. Death, chaos, and hunger played into Hamas’s hands, enabling them to recruit new fighters with ease. In the absence of any other organized group, they are the only players. Military force alone cannot bring long-term security, as evidenced by this most brutal war in our modern history.

We are fully aware that pursuing peace is not without challenges. Leaving Gaza unilaterally would be a repetition of previous mistakes, which ultimately led to October 7.

Talks are underway between Egypt, the UAE, the Palestinian Authority, and the United States to establish a temporary post-war administration in Gaza, plan its reconstruction, and envision a local leadership to manage civilian issues and assume control with international support. The Israeli public, however, remains largely uninformed of these developments. The government, with the silent acquiescence of the mainstream media, seems to prefer to keep us fearful and vulnerable, refusing to consider any short or medium-term plan for the “day after.”

We must foster meaningful public debate on the options before us, which are whether to continue the cycle of bloodshed, risking more lives and perpetuating despair, or to engage in negotiations and work toward a political agreement with the Palestinians, with international oversight, strong enforcement mechanisms, and proactive efforts to build mutual trust; an agreement where both our fundamental need for security and our aspirations for peace are prioritized.

We urge our government to act with courage and wisdom: Choose life, end the war, and commit to comprehensive agreements that address the root causes of the conflict, paving the way for a just and sustainable peace.

The writer is an activist at Women Wage Peace.