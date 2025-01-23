President Trump: A new strategic era

God bless President Trump, God bless America, and God bless Israel and the Middle East. On Monday, the eyes of the world turned to the US Capitol to witness a truly historic moment: the swearing-in of Donald Trump as President of the United States. For Israel, this is not just a landmark event; it is a new chapter in our shared destiny with America. The success of President Trump is the success of Israel and, indeed, the success of peace and prosperity in the Middle East.

The late President Shimon Peres would often recount that when David Ben-Gurion, Israel's first prime minister, traveled to the United States to meet President John F. Kennedy, he asked Ben-Gurion, "What can I do to help you?" Ben-Gurion's reply was simple yet profound: "Nothing, just be a great president for the United States of America." This anecdote encapsulates the wisdom of Israel's founding leaders, who understood that a strong and prosperous America would always be the best partner for a thriving Israel. As a former senior advisor to President Peres, I often heard this story, and its relevance endures today as we witness the beginning of a new administration committed to greatness.

President Trump enters office with a clear vision—one focused on making peace, uniting people, and uniting nations. In a region historically plagued by division and conflict, this vision holds the promise of unity and normalization. It is a vision that seeks to end wars and bloodshed and to create a new era of stability.

The special relationship between Israel and the United States is more than a partnership; it is a bond forged by shared values, challenges, and a common destiny. As enemies of both nations work tirelessly to see us fail, it is equally true that our shared successes strengthen us both. Israel needs America to be a great nation, and in Donald Trump, we have a leader poised to fulfill that promise.

From his first term in office, President Trump demonstrated that he is not merely a man of promises but a man of action. The Abraham Accords stand as a testament to his ability to translate vision into reality. These historic agreements have transformed the Middle East, fostering unprecedented cooperation and paving the way for expanded peace and normalization across the region. The role of Saudi Arabia, under the visionary leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, cannot be overstated. He is, simply put, among the most important and influential leaders in the world: economically, politically, and diplomatically. Saudi Arabia is the anchor of stability in the region, and together with President Trump, it has the potential to change history.

Moreover, aside from returning the hostages home, the greatest victory over the horrors and atrocities of October 7 will be normalization with Saudi Arabia. There is no greater answer to the Islamist terror of Hamas and Hezbollah, to the destabilizing efforts of a genocidal regime in Tehran, than peace and cooperation between the Jewish State and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

That said, President Trump's ambitions extend beyond the Middle East. His commitment to ending global conflicts is evident in his prioritization of diplomacy with Russia. In the earliest moments of his presidency, he has made clear his intention to end the war in Ukraine, marking a bold step toward reversing the tide of global discord. Such actions reflect a stark contrast to the past four years and a hopeful turning point for international relations.

A key strength of the Trump administration lies in the quality of its team. By assembling a blend of seasoned political leaders and accomplished business executives, President Trump has ensured that his administration has both the experience and innovation necessary to enact meaningful change. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Ambassador to the UN Elise Stefanik, Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, to name but a few. This is a team that has come to work, a team built in the image of an ideological commitment, and professional experience with a commitment to the security of Israel as a key interest of the United States.

For the world at large, this is a time of optimism. There is no value more pivotal than ending bloodshed, and no goal more precious than achieving peace. Equally, there is no greater engine for economic and social prosperity and stability than reaching peace. While President Trump's "America First" policy is often misunderstood, and some fear it signals economic isolation, it is, in fact, rooted in a profound truth: that stability and economic growth begin at home. The ripple effects of peace and stability will foster universal economic growth, benefiting nations far beyond America's borders.

Israel, in particular, looks to this new era with hope and determination. The horrors of the October 7 massacre and the ensuing war have been a stark reminder of our enduring struggles. This period of pain, the most significant since the Holocaust, has tested our resolve. Yet, through it all, the United States has stood as our unwavering ally. From King David to David Ben-Gurion, the sacred covenant of Israel's historic right to exist in prosperity and security remains a cornerstone of our shared values. The Trump administration's recognition of this right and its steadfast support are sources of immense comfort to the Israeli people.

An overwhelming majority of Israelis prayed for President Trump's victory, standing with his family spiritually and physically as he took the oath of office. This moment resonates deeply, not just for Israelis but for Jewish communities worldwide. It symbolizes hope for the return of all hostages from Gaza, the removal of Hamas from power, and the disarmament of terrorist groups. It is a vision that includes the rehabilitation of Gaza for the benefit of both Israelis and Palestinians.

To Israel's north, the focus must remain on enforcing ceasefire agreements in Lebanon, ensuring that Hezbollah's violations are curtailed and allowing Lebanon to form a stable, peace-seeking government. In Syria, vigilance is needed to ensure that figures like Abu Mohammed al-Jolani have indeed turned away from their Jihadi roots and work towards a country that offers a peaceful future and does not just serve as a proxy threatening Israel. A Syria that prioritizes these values will not only serve its people but also contribute significantly to the broader stability of the region.

Above all, the international community must remain united in preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. The regime in Tehran continues to spread its tentacles of terror through proxies like the Houthis, Hezbollah, and Hamas. This threat is not just a danger to Israel but to the entire region and beyond. The Trump administration's commitment to countering Iran's malign influence is a cornerstone of its Middle East policy.

As we look to the future, we pray for peace and prosperity. We pray that President Trump's administration succeeds in its mission to bring stability and growth, not just to America but to Israel, the Middle East, and the world. This is a moment of profound importance, a chance to build a legacy of unity and hope. Together, with God's help, we will rise to the challenges before us and usher in a new era of peace and progress.