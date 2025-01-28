Can Trump rebuild trust with American Jews in his second presidency? – opinion

Four years after leaving Washington amid a storm of his supporters assaulting Capitol Hill, President Donald Trump has triumphantly returned to the White House. His second inauguration as president of the United States has drawn mixed reactions and considerable anticipation, marking a new-old chapter in American politics.

To his supporters, Trump is a leader restoring America’s greatness, while his critics warn of the dangers posed by such a polarizing figure.

These conflicting sentiments resonate strongly within the Jewish community, both in Israel and the United States. In Israel, many remember Trump’s significant actions, such as relocating the US Embassy to Jerusalem and brokering the Abraham Accords. Israelis look to him with hope for the fulfillment of promises to confront Hamas and return hostages to their families.

His abrasive style, erratic relationship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and controversial remarks make Trump a gamble. Nonetheless, many Israelis await the possibility of continuing the fruitful partnership they experienced during his previous term.

In American Jewish communities, attitudes toward Trump are ambivalent. On one hand, some appreciate certain steps he took in support of Israel. On the other hand, unease arises from his divisive rhetoric, his judgments about the Jewish community, his reluctance to condemn extremist elements, and the societal impacts of his policies.

Steps Trump should take

Trump has expressed disappointment with American Jews for the low levels of electoral support he received, despite his claims of having done much for Israel and the Jewish community. He feels that his efforts were not sufficiently appreciated and that the community failed to stand behind him as he believes he deserved.

For the majority of American Jews, their concerns when voting are less about Israel and more about preserving their rights and status as an equal minority, especially during a time of increasing polarization, hatred, and violence. The threat to their personal and communal safety remains central, as decades of integration into American society now seem at risk.

THE PRESSING question is whether the relationship between Trump and the American Jewish community can be repaired. In my opinion, the answer is yes. Here are several steps I recommend he take to achieve that:

• Actively combat antisemitism: Antisemitism in the United States is not confined to college campuses – it permeates workplaces and daily life, manifesting in classic forms and under the guise of anti-Zionist rhetoric. Trump must unequivocally declare that hatred against Jews will not be tolerated and push for legislation to combat this phenomenon, which has surged dramatically in recent years. He should fulfill his campaign promises and take punitive actions against dangerous elements in academia, particularly in response to abuses of academic freedom and existing imbalances.

Additionally, restrictions should be imposed on foreign funding from biased, hostile sources, and a policy of zero tolerance for antisemitism must be implemented across sectors: academia, healthcare, business, and public life. A clear statement and decisive enforcement policy from Trump could restore the Jewish community's sense of security, and with it, their trust in him.

• Engage in dialogue with all US Jewish communities: Although many of Trump’s advisers and associates are Jewish, Jewish communities have been reluctant to invite him to their events or engage directly with him. To foster a strong and united American society, it is essential to expand dialogues within the diverse Jewish community.

Trump needs to acknowledge the complexity of American Jewry and engage in open conversations with all denominations and groups, avoiding sweeping generalizations. Meetings with community leaders and rabbis, and a willingness to listen to their needs, could help convey a genuine commitment and rebuild trust across the Jewish spectrum.

• Deepen his commitment to Israel: The relationship between the United States and Israel was robust during Trump’s presidency, but now he must demonstrate his dedication to issues close to the hearts of American Jews, such as the return of hostages from Hamas captivity and the restoration of stability in the Middle East. These efforts will not only strengthen his ties with the Jewish community but also enhance Israel’s security and reinforce America’s global standing. In today’s reality, it is clear that American Jews’ commitment to the US and Israel are interconnected.

Trump must recognize that this shared interest benefits both nations. Strengthening Israeli democracy, as a key US ally in a volatile region, and continuing active involvement in promoting regional stability will advance shared goals and solidify the bond between the two countries.

• Empower American Jewish leadership: Strengthening American Jewish leadership can serve as a bridge to fortify ties with Israel while simultaneously driving the American Jewish community toward greater influence and success. History has shown that when American Jews thrive, they contribute significantly to the growth of American society as a whole. Ultimately, a second Trump presidency offers a unique opportunity to deepen relations with the American Jewish community and rebuild their trust. His success will depend on his ability to identify and address the community’s needs through meaningful engagement and understanding of its diverse components.

If he makes these steps a priority, Trump has the potential to bolster the security and identity of American Jews and help them stand firm against the many challenges they face as a minority in the land of the free.

The writer is the executive director of the Ruderman Family Foundation and an expert on Israel-US relations.