A ‘victory’ in branding: Hamas is solidifying its narrative with the ceasefire agreement - opinion

Hamas and its supporters have begun disseminating social media content that presents the terrorist organization as triumphant and solidifies a narrative in which “Israel is expelled” and “the Al-Aqsa Flood is the first spark of victory” — and of “freedom.”

Hamas has even changed the branding of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” and begun distributing content that now terms it “the “Flood of the Free,” drawing a connection to the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails and winking a message to the Gazans and to the Palestinians of the Judea and Samaria area to the effect that the October 7 attack was the opening salvo, the first step on the way to freeing the Palestinians from the "Israeli occupation."

Hamas also seeks to boost the motivation of its supporters by portraying this as “the first phase in the course of Jerusalem’s liberation.”

Until recently, Hamas had directed its incitement machine at urging Palestinians and Israeli Arabs to carry out terror attacks in Israel. Now, in addition, it has launched a broad social media campaign to promote its “victory” narrative.

This narrative is inculcated not only across social media but also elsewhere. For example, we have seen terrorists from Hamas’ elite Nukhba unit joined by the populace as they celebrate in the streets with Kalashnikov rifles brandished in the air, with Hamas flags, and in fresh uniforms. Adding to the grim display were white pickup trucks to remind us all of the painful sights of October 7. A freed Palestinian prisoner is carried by people after he was released by Israel as part of a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, January 25, 2025. (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

Nukhba terrorists were greeted like rock stars by cheering crowds. Children rushed after them and hugged them, and the masked terrorists taught the children the slogan “Khaybar, Khaybar, ya Yahud,” invoking a centuries-old Arab massacre of Jews.

Hamas is reasserting control

This scene is an important foretaste of Gaza’s “day after.” Hamas is reasserting control of the Gaza Strip and indoctrinating the next generation, preparing a future generation of Nukhba terrorists. Hamas is targeting young minds, and many posters are reproduced on social media that glorify its fighters and portray “joining the resistance” as a path to “glory and success.”

One post with a graphic of a Nukhba terrorist declared, “Victory always belongs to the warrior. #Flood_Brings_Glory.”

The “victory” campaign that Hamas is trying to advance is, in fact, a recruitment drive. By publicizing the false narrative of “a victory for Hamas,” the organization is already recruiting future operatives.

Thus, it is likely to replenish its ranks. From now on, those children chanting slogans — and idolizing the Nukhba terrorists, who appear to them like heroes deserving credit for the "Al-Aqsa Flood triumph" — will be Nukhba terrorists themselves. Hamas inculcates them with the narrative that the road to success lies in joining its ranks among the Al-Qassam Brigades military wing.

Once the hostage-prisoner deal was agreed, the first and second phase was launched, including the release of three hostages last Sunday — Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari and the release of four hostages on Saturday – Liri Albag, Daniela Gilboa, Karina Ariev, Naama Levi — out of Hamas captivity and back to Israel.

When Hamas vehicles arrived for the handover to Red Cross vehicles, a shouting crowd swarmed around them, waving Hamas flags, and terrorists brandishing rifles mingled with them. Hamas wished to demonstrate strength at a given site and ensure that it was photogenic.

The previous day, the Palestinian factions had met in Doha, Qatar’s capital, and endorsed the ceasefire. Participants included Muhammad Darwish, head of Hamas' Shura Council; Ziyad al-Nakhala, Secretary-General of Palestinian Islamic Jihad; Kadura Fares, head of the Palestinian Authority's Prisoners and Freed Prisoners Affairs Authority; representatives from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine; and Khalil al-Hayya, Hamas' lead negotiator.

Darwish urged, “Let us now prove that we are the resolute, united fighting nation who will defeat the enemy and who will liberate all the homeland and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.” In addition, all the participants expressed gratitude to the entire “Axis of Resistance” in Iran, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, and Iraq, as well as to intermediaries Qatar and Egypt.

Hamas views the ceasefire and hostage release deal as a “victory” and as a product of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation’s success. Hamas promotes and adds to its brand the fact that it is continuing to rule Gaza, garnering popular support and receiving supplies that will help it rearm and recover. Its widespread popular support in Gaza reinforces the assessment that in Gaza, no one is "uninvolved."

Hamas’ narrative branding also engenders fears of heightened jihadist motivation in Judea and Samaria, especially with prisoner releases as an added factor.

As early as the delivery of the first three hostages to the Red Cross, we could see protesters in Beituniya, next to Ofer Prison, chanting:

“They called Hamas terrorists.

The whole West Bank is Hamas.Raise sword against sword!

We are the people of Muhammad Deif.”

The Hamas “victory” campaign was intended to re-energize Palestinian support for the organization. But with it comes the question of where the current public support in the streets of Gaza derives from.

After all, throughout the war, Gaza’s residents grieved for their wrecked homes and the destruction of Gaza, blaming Hamas for bringing a new Nakba upon them. Now Hamas is exploiting that Gazan population for its own purposes in order to revive and rebrand itself as a “victor” at their expense.

Hamas visited disaster upon Gaza, and it needs its propaganda organs in order to survive and restore its military capabilities. Its mere survival is the terrorist organization’s only “victory,” but Hamas knows how to leverage it to construct a false victory narrative and increase support for itself in anticipation of the next round and of maintaining its control into the future.