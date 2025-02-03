Netanyahu's visit to White House is a turning point for Middle East - opinion

With Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu becoming the first foreign leader invited to the White House following US President Donald Trump’s second inauguration, the significance is immediately clear.

This is not merely a diplomatic courtesy; it is a momentous gesture that is demonstrating a reset in ties between Israel and the United States, and, more crucially, could symbolize a new chapter in Middle East diplomacy.

Unlike his predecessor, Trump is showing that the real way diplomacy between two allies works is directly, honestly, and with a show of deep friendship.

This invitation, and the partnership it represents, mark a pivotal point in the history of the Middle East.

It is now clear to all that Iran and its proxies, chiefly Hamas, launched the October 7 massacre to derail the upcoming historic and paradigm-shifting normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia. PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump, during his first term as US president, arrive to deliver joint remarks on the ‘Deal of the Century’ proposal, at the White House in 2020. (credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS)

This expansion of the Abraham Accords, the historic peace agreements that had already begun to reshape the region under the previous Trump administration, ushered in an era of cooperation, stability, and prosperity across the Middle East.

The Islamic Republic and its terrorist arms could not let that happen because it would have isolated its murderous rejectionist ideology and ensured the people of the region had a better future, free of its radical Islamist domination.

Thanks in large part to Netanyahu’s determined leadership, Iran has nonetheless still been severely weakened. Over the last 15 months, Hamas has been largely militarily defeated, Hezbollah was routed, and the Assad regime is no more. Moreover, Iran itself has been left largely undefended after successive Israeli air raids.

So, now is precisely the time to return to former plans to rewrite history and bring peace and prosperity to the region.

Thus, Netanyahu’s visit highlights the unwavering commitment of both Israel and the US to a shared vision of peace. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

From the outset of Trump’s first term, his administration sought to address long-standing regional conflicts by challenging conventional paradigms and fostering direct engagement between Israel and its Arab neighbors.

The Abraham Accords, launched under this vision, broke through decades of hostility and division, culminating in historic normalization agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco, which have withstood the test of time and war.

Netanyahu’s invitation to Washington is a natural progression of these diplomatic breakthroughs, signaling a continued dedication to expanding and solidifying these accords, and, with them, the promise of lasting peace in the Middle East.

The ramifications of Netanyahu’s visit go far beyond just the strengthening of ties between Israel and its Arab neighbors; they are deeply relevant to the broader geopolitical dynamics of the Middle East.

Most notably, this growing cooperation presents a united front in the face of Iran’s destabilizing influence. As Iran continues its pursuit of nuclear weapons and attempts to rebuild its proxy-driven bloody activities across the region, the strategic importance of isolating Tehran has never been more critical.

The Abraham Accords provide a powerful counterbalance to Iran’s ambitions, with Israel and its Arab partners now united in their efforts to curb Iranian expansionism and ensure the security of the region.

The message sent by Netanyahu’s visit is unmistakable: the US-Israel relationship is more important than ever, and the Abraham Accords are here to stay. The diplomatic momentum that Netanyahu’s visit signals will ensure all players in the region understand who is the “strong horse” that can help shape peace and prosperity.

In 2025, as Trump and Netanyahu meet once again, the world watches a region in transformation wracked by unnecessary conflicts brought on hopefully by the Islamic Republic’s final bloody scramble.

After Iran’s defeat, the Middle East should no longer be a place defined solely by conflict and violence.

It needs to become a place where peace is possible, prosperity is achievable, and security is becoming a shared priority. Netanyahu’s visit to Washington is not just a personal milestone for both leaders, it is a clear statement to the world that the future of the Middle East will be defined by cooperation, not conflict. And in this new era, Iran’s quest for regional dominance stands increasingly isolated and rejected.

With the Abraham Accords expectantly continuing to expand and strengthen, the Middle East is on the cusp of a new dawn, one characterized by peace, prosperity, and a united front against destabilizing and violent forces. And in the heart of this transformation stands the unshakable partnership between Israel and its allies, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu, working alongside President Trump to create a better future for all.

The writer is a Los Angeles-based philanthropist and real-estate developer who serves as chairman of the Abraham Accords Roundtable and Golda Meir Commemorative Coin Committee in Washington.