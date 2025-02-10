USAID is a dangerous move that will impact impoverished populations worldwide - opinion

The Trump administration, led by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), is taking an unprecedented step toward dismantling USAID and significantly reducing US foreign aid.

In recent days, thousands of agency employees have been placed on forced leave, and all aid programs worldwide have been frozen. “USAID is not an apple with a worm; it’s a ball of worms,” declared oligarch Musk as part of his campaign to delegitimize the agency, which was established 64 years ago and today accounts for approximately 42% of global humanitarian aid.

American political scientist Joseph Nye coined the term “soft power” to describe the ability to achieve foreign policy goals through non-coercive means. Nye, a former dean of Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, where I had the privilege of studying under him, emphasized the critical role of diplomacy and other forms of influence in national security.

USAID embodies the soft power of the United States. President John F. Kennedy, under whose leadership the agency was founded, once said, “Those who oppose aid must understand that it is a powerful tool for us. It allows us to exert influence in the name of freedom.”

Sixty-four years later, a president who craves global influence sits in the White House but refuses to heed the fundamental logic of Kennedy and his successors. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk watch the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. (credit: Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Dismantling the aid agency also contradicts the concept of “American exceptionalism,” which views the United States as having a unique mission to lead the world morally and politically, promoting principles of freedom and the rule of law.

Ironically, Trump, the founder of the MAGA movement that seeks to “make America great again,” is undermining this very perception of American moral and value-driven leadership, which also carries a commitment to tikkun olam (repairing the world) in its American interpretation.

A dangerous move

Dismantling USAID is a dangerous move that will severely impact impoverished populations worldwide, set back efforts to combat hunger and disease, and destabilize global security – particularly in the Middle East. The consequences of such actions for Israel, its security, and its strategic partnership with the US could be devastating.

US foreign aid is an integral part of Washington’s security interests and its ability to maintain regional stability. The funds allocated to Gaza and the West Bank, as well as to key states such as Jordan and Lebanon, are not mere philanthropy.

US foreign aid is an integral part of Washington's security interests and its ability to maintain regional stability. The funds allocated to Gaza and the West Bank, as well as to key states such as Jordan and Lebanon, are not mere philanthropy.

They serve as strategic tools to prevent further cycles of violence, strengthen American influence, ensure the survival of pragmatic governments, and protect states from falling into the hands of extremist forces. Other global players, such as China and Iran, would eagerly fill the vacuum left by a US withdrawal, significantly harming Israel's interests and those of other pro-American countries in the region.

Currently, humanitarian aid to Gaza not only improves local living conditions but also helps maintain a fragile ceasefire – an essential prerequisite for the release of hostages and the establishment of a civilian alternative to Hamas rule. In Lebanon, US assistance supports the government’s efforts to curb Hezbollah’s growing influence. Any substantial cut in American funding could reignite regional conflict.

The Trump-Musk administration’s decision effectively nullifies the US commitment to the security of its allies. If Congress does not intervene to overturn this decree, Israel will find itself alone in facing escalating threats along its borders. The ramifications include fewer resources for regional cooperation projects, increased instability in the Middle East, and expanded operational freedom for Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas.

American aid to regional states is intended to secure US strategic influence and prevent unexpected crises, thereby reducing the need for large-scale military intervention. The battle to sustain US foreign aid is not a partisan issue – it is a matter of national security. The Jewish leadership and Israel’s allies in the US must urgently demand action from the administration and Congress to halt this dangerous policy.

Bipartisan support for Israel should be rooted in the understanding that foreign aid is not a budgetary waste but an investment in both American and Israeli strategic interests. Soft power, without which the US will lose much of its influence in the region, is at stake.

At a time when we anticipate the launch of a normalization process, dismantling USAID threatens to derail it before it even begins. The US administration must recognize that any reduction in aid risks triggering severe escalation and damaging America’s role as a mediator and stabilizing force – causing harm to prospects for regional stability and diplomatic agreements in the Middle East.

The writer is a board member of Mitvim and CEO of J Street Israel.