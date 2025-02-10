Crime and violence in Arab society: It’s a danger to all of Israeli society - opinion

The recent wave of violence in Arab society – six people murdered in a single day, including a 14-year-old boy caught in a crossfire between criminals – has once again highlighted a harsh reality. These are not isolated tragedies but a sign of a failing system that allows violence to flourish unchecked.

Working closely with young people aged 16-24, I see firsthand how this violence destroys lives. These should be the years when young people focus on education, employment, and building their future. Instead, many live in fear, trapped in a cycle of inaction that too often leads to crime and further violence.

Some claim that Arab society is to blame for this crisis. However, research proves there is no cultural or religious link to crime rates. Up to 80% of murders in Arab communities are tied to organized crime. Local authorities, civil organizations, and families alone cannot eliminate this problem.

The police can but only if the government makes it a priority. While Israel’s police commissioner travels to the US to teach crime-fighting strategies, we ask: Where are these efforts here at home, particularly in Arab communities?

As long as fear controls the streets, programs meant to integrate young Arabs into Israeli society become meaningless. What good are education and job opportunities if simply boarding a bus or visiting a clinic can turn into a deadly encounter? Arab society has become a battleground, and the state continues to ignore this bloodshed.

Israel crisis

This is not a local issue – it is a national crisis.

This violence will not remain within Arab society. It is already spilling into mixed cities and Jewish neighborhoods, affecting the security of all Israelis. Today, it is an Arab teenager; tomorrow, it could be a Jewish family facing the same brutality. By neglecting this issue, the state enables crime to spread, undermining the safety of the entire nation.

Beyond the crime itself, public indifference makes the situation even worse. Too many young people see violence as an unavoidable part of daily life. If we do not offer real alternatives – quality education, social frameworks, and hope for the future – the situation will continue to deteriorate.

The government must take immediate action. Police presence must increase, but not through aggressive force. Instead, law enforcement must work in cooperation with civil society, acting as both a deterrent and a protector. Educational programs should also be implemented to raise awareness and equip young people with the tools to avoid violence.

Comprehensive reforms are essential to restoring security. Investments must be made in social infrastructure, economic support must be expanded for struggling families, and safe spaces must be created where young people can find support and opportunity. Many Arab youths feel trapped without clear educational or employment prospects. As long as this reality persists, violence will only grow.

Israeli society must also take collective responsibility. Violence in Arab communities is not just “their problem” – it is a problem for all of us. A society where citizens live in fear is a failing society. We must act together – government institutions, civil organizations, and local communities – to stop this cycle of bloodshed.

Solving this crisis requires cooperation with Arab leadership. The government must listen to voices within the community, work alongside local leaders, and address both crime and its root causes. When young people see a future ahead of them, they will not turn to violence.

This is not just an Arab problem. It is a danger to all Israeli citizens. If the government does not act now, the consequences will be devastating for everyone. I call on the government, law enforcement, and Israeli society: do not stand idly by. Do not allow the next murder to happen. Invest in life, security, and hope –for all of us.

The writer is a co-CEO of the Arab-Jewish Center for Empowerment, Equality, and Cooperation – Negev Institute for Strategies of Peace and Economic Development.