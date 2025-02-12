Redesignating Houthis as terrorists was a decisive reversal of Biden's policy failures - opinion

One commanding act marked US President Donald Trump’s return to the White House last month: reinstating the Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. In doing so, he not only reversed one of former president Joe Biden’s most catastrophic foreign policy decisions but also restored America’s credibility on the world stage.

When Biden took office back in 2021, one of his major foreign policy moves was removing the Houthis from the FTO list. His administration framed the decision as an altruistic one, arguing that the terrorist label prevented humanitarian aid efforts in Yemen.

This move, however, emboldened the Houthis – an Iranian-backed militia– to exploit global financial networks, ramp up assaults on Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and destabilize key trade routes, as proven by a 40% surge in Red Sea attacks from 2021 to 2023.

While Biden’s foreign policy was failing, his domestic agenda became overwhelmed with controversy over so-called terrorist threats that were anything but genuine. In one notable instance, a 2021 letter from the National School Boards Association raised alarm over opponents of critical race theory (CRT), suggesting that some actions by parents could be seen as domestic terrorism.

This narrative, though widely debunked by subsequent clarifications from the Department of Justice, which emphasized that its focus was solely on preventing actual violent threats, highlighted Biden's preoccupation with labeling nonviolent dissent as terrorism.

Rather than addressing genuine threats, the administration diverted attention to manufactured controversies, effectively branding concerned parents as terrorists.

Without the Houthis’ terrorist designation, these “militants” leveraged global finance to intensify their operations. Their assaults and destabilizing actions not only threatened regional security but also emboldened Iran.

Iran interpreted Biden’s move as a sign of US weakness and expanded its support for proxy forces, further unsettling the Middle East. Israel, a critical US ally, watched with alarm as Iranian-backed threats increased along its borders, causing long-held allies to question America’s reliability in maintaining stability.

Upon his return, Trump acted decisively. Immediately reinstating the Houthis as an FTO immediately severed their access to critical funding networks, making the group subject to devastating sanctions. Trump sent a powerful message: America is finally back in charge.

The results were immediate. Within days, the Houthis released the hostages from the hijacked Galaxy Leader cargo ship, who had been held captive for over a year. They were victims of a brutal regime that treated human lives as bargaining chips – and yet, with one firm action, they were finally set free.

Houthis obviously meet the definition of terrorism

The Houthis hijack ships, keep hostages for over a year, and threaten global trade – if that doesn’t meet the definition of terrorism, what does?

MORE THAN a simple undoing of Biden’s missteps, Trump’s decision marked a clear departure from the Biden administration’s misplaced domestic focus.

Biden had wasted time demonizing parents for voicing opposition to CRT – a move many saw as a baseless attempt to silence dissent. Trump, on the other hand, restored the priority of countering true threats to national security. This shift signals that the US will no longer allow fabricated domestic terrorism narratives to distract from real dangers.

The Houthis had long aligned themselves with Iranian rhetoric, shouting “Death to Israel” and “Death to America” as part of a broader strategy to undermine US-led stability in the region. By restoring their terrorist designation, Trump reinforced the US-Israel partnership and sent a resounding message to adversaries: Those who threaten US interests will be met with a profound and decisive response.

Domestically, this move reinforced Trump’s image as a strong leader who cuts through the red tape of political correctness. To his supporters, it was further proof that Trump was committed to correcting Biden’s failures – both internationally and at home – prioritizing real security threats instead of manufactured controversies.

In reasserting America’s dominance on the global stage, Trump effectively shifted the focus from domestic distractions – like the unwarranted “domestic terrorism” charges against nonviolent critics – to confronting true international threats.

Reinstating the Houthis as a terrorist organization is just the beginning. Many anticipate further actions aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions, reinforcing US alliances, and securing global trade routes. By reasserting American authority, Trump is restoring the balance of power that Biden’s policies jeopardized.

Some argue that Trump’s approach lacks strategic depth, but the past four years proved otherwise. Strength deters aggression; weakness invites chaos. Under Biden, the Middle East descended into instability. Under Trump, order is returning.

Biden’s policies endangered allies and emboldened adversaries, ultimately threatening the historic peace fostered by effective policies like the Abraham Accords. Trump’s swift redesignation of the Houthis reaffirmed America’s leadership, ensuring that terrorists – and their Iranian backers – no longer operate without consequences.

Relabeling the Houthis was more than just an executive order; it declared that America’s retreat under Biden was over. In one decisive shift, Trump restored confidence, reassured allies, and reasserted America’s role as the world’s leading force for stability and security.

As the world watches, one message is unmistakable: Under Trump, the failures of the past administration will not dictate the future.

The writer is a high school student from Great Neck, New York, passionate about advocacy and government. Through his writing and activism, he engages others in meaningful conversations about US politics, international relations, and Israel’s significance as both a homeland for the Jewish people and a key ally of the United States.