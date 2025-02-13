Israel lawmakers must do more to support IDF widows and orphans - opinion

The Israel-Hamas War has left us with many heroes – some returned home, but many did not. The bereaved families, the widows, and the orphans are left to face a new reality filled with unbearable pain.

It is clear to all that no war comes without a price. But the real question is: who bears that price, and how does our society choose to support them? In these days, as Israel rallies around its heroes, we have a moral duty to also look at those left behind – the women and children whose world was shattered in an instant.

Unlike the fleeting moments of battlefield heroism, grief is an unending journey. Widows who lost their loved ones in a single moment find themselves navigating a complex bureaucratic system, facing financial hardship, and above all – coping with an overwhelming emotional reality. The children, suddenly orphaned, must confront an irreplaceable loss.

While the Israeli public demonstrates extraordinary solidarity, we must ensure that the state does more. Rights, emotional support, and financial assistance are not luxuries – they are a moral obligation.

Time and again, war proves the strength of our people – our unity, our willingness to sacrifice for the greater good. But it also forces us to ask difficult questions: Are IDF widows receiving everything they need to rebuild their lives? Do children who have lost a parent have the emotional and financial resources to thrive despite their grief? Is the state truly upholding its commitments to these families, or are they merely empty words? SOME MAY feel overwhelmed because a spouse is serving in the IDF reserves (Illustrative). (credit: Juliane Liebermann/Unsplash)

The public struggle must go beyond recognition and appreciation – it must focus on the day after. On psychological support, financial assistance, and real care for those most directly impacted by this war. The battle of our fallen loved ones has ended, but our battle – to ensure that no widow and no orphan is left alone – has only just begun.

We live in a country that prides itself on “leaving no one behind.” But is this truly the case for IDF widows and orphans? Does our society remember the price they continue to pay, day after day, long after the headlines have changed?

Every time we see a young widow struggling to support her family alone, or a child who lost a father and is unable to find a supportive framework – it is a wake-up call. Saying “we stand with you” is not enough – we must ensure that they are never left to face this reality alone.

Take action

I call on Israel’s lawmakers and leaders: Do not settle for a moment of silence and passionate speeches. Take action.

Offer solutions. Secure the future of these families. Enshrine widows’ rights in law, allocate dedicated budgets to support bereaved families over time, provide orphaned children with all the tools they need to grow despite their pain, and regulate the status of orphans over the age of 21. We must not leave them behind. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The writer is CEO of the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization.