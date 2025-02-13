Hamas must decide to continue the deal or let 'all hell break loose' - editorial

The events of this past week have definitively proven that the hostage-ceasefire deal not only hangs on by a thread; that thread is vital to the fabric of the Middle East as we know it today.

In other words, Saturday at noon is make-or-break time.

Hamas announced on Monday that it would be canceling the release of hostages scheduled for this Saturday, February 15, until further notice, citing Israeli “violations” of the agreement.

According to the terrorist organization, Israel delayed the return of displaced Gazans to northern Gaza, as well as blocked supplies from entering the coastal enclave.

As a result, the IDF increased its alertness level and postponed leave for combat soldiers and operational units to prepare for potential returned operations in the Gaza Strip. The area has also been significantly reinforced with additional units for defensive purposes.

Hamas had seemingly reacted to US President Donald Trump’s comments on Sunday on his way to the Super Bowl, during which he said leaders involved may “lose [their] patience” should hostages continue to return looking “like Holocaust survivors.”

Trump says 'cancel the ceasefire'

After Hamas’s announcement, on Tuesday, the US president – who was central in securing the deal – said, “If all the Gaza hostages aren’t returned by Saturday at 12 p.m., I would say cancel the ceasefire. Let all hell break loose; Israel can override it.”

In the meantime, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assembled the security cabinet for an urgent meeting on Tuesday to discuss potential next steps.

“If Hamas does not return our hostages by Saturday noon, the ceasefire will end, and the IDF will resume intense fighting until Hamas is decisively defeated,” he said.

Both he and Trump were seemingly ambiguous regarding the number of hostages that would be returned.

Then, on Wednesday, Trump told King Abdullah of Jordan that Hamas must release all hostages, including all Americans, by Saturday and asked for the king’s assistance in ensuring that Hamas and leaders of the region understand the severity of the situation, the White House said Wednesday.

He reiterated during that same discussion that the US intends to “take Gaza.”

“Palestinians will live safely in another location that is not Gaza,” he said, adding that the US wasn’t going to buy Gaza but rather “run it very properly.”

Alongside his comments, US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff said Hamas, as a terrorist organization, should not be allowed to be part of the government in any part of Gaza.

“Donald Trump said everything we need to know; Saturday, 12:00,” he said.

Witkoff was correct. That deadline is looming over not only Israel but the entire Middle East as we know it today, and what happens then could determine the fate of the region.

Until now, the ceasefire has continued inching forward, unstable but nevertheless steady. Hamas threatening to destabilize that work structure would mean the effective death of the rest of the hostages – however many were still alive.

The hostages are Hamas’s strongest bargaining chip: a microcosm of the inhumanity of the organization. That bargaining chip becomes effectively null and void should Israel and Hamas ditch the deal and descend into dispute once more, and the intense and harsh fighting would return to the Gaza Strip.

Hamas’s latest step back from the hostage deal will come at a heavy price. Gaza will face the full consequences of its leadership’s actions. Israel, backed by strong US support, will not hesitate to respond with overwhelming force.

The days of restraint are over – our enemies will feel the consequences of their terror. With the US standing firmly behind us, “all hell will break loose,” for those who threaten our security.

The pendulum is on Hamas’s side now. Whether it swings towards returning the hostages or snaps loose from the thread that has given the region a moment to breathe of late is up to terrorists who hold human lives in their hands.

Your move, Hamas.