Real allies don't disappear when times get tough - opinion

In an increasingly interconnected world, the Jewish community finds itself at a critical juncture where building robust, sincere partnerships with non-Jewish allies is essential. These alliances must be founded not on transactional exchanges but on deeply shared values, particularly regarding Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state and a clear understanding of the reality posed by Hamas as a terrorist entity.

As we navigate the post-October 7 landscape, the strategies for community relations must evolve, drawing lessons from past experiences where presumed allies remained silent or disengaged when their voices were needed most.

The path forward begins with dialogue. It is crucial that Jewish communities initiate conversations with faith leaders, school leaders, elected officials, business leaders, and advocates who share these core values.

This dialogue should start with a simple yet powerful question: “What do you need?” Understanding the needs and perspectives of potential partners is the foundation upon which equitable and respectful relationships are built. Only through mutual understanding can a genuine partnership be formed where both parties feel valued and committed.

Shared values are the bedrock of any meaningful alliance. While there are many areas where partnerships can flourish, it is non-negotiable that partners recognize Israel's right to exist as both a sovereign and Jewish state. Equally, a clear stance on the nature of Hamas as a terrorist organization must be a prerequisite for any collaboration. These are not mere political statements but reflections of core beliefs that impact lives, security, and the future of Jewish communities worldwide.

This approach is not about reciprocation or quid pro quo; rather, it is about crafting a collaborative spirit that acknowledges the struggles and aspirations of each community. This partnership should not just focus on supporting the Jewish community but also on providing reciprocal support to our allies in their times of need. By standing shoulder to shoulder, communities can demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the principles of peace, security, and mutual respect.

The aftermath of October 7

The silent aftermath witnessed in the wake of October 7 serves as a stark reminder of the work still to be done. The silence of supposed allies should propel us to reassess and recalibrate our community relations strategies. It is a clear indication that business as usual will not suffice. New partnerships must be nurtured and existing ones reevaluated to ensure they are aligned with this new reality. This is a time for strength through unity and solidarity.

In these challenging times, I continue to hear story after painful story about partners that have disappeared. That’s why Jewish Federations across North America continues to take proactive steps toward building a future where Jewish communities thrive alongside truly supportive partners. It requires courage, patience, and a renewed focus on what truly binds us together.

By embracing this path, we can forge durable community relations alliances that transcend episodic support and reflect the enduring power of shared values. Together, we can navigate this post-October 7 reality with integrity and foresight, ensuring a more secure and prosperous future for all communities involved.

The writer is Jewish Federations of North America’s vice president of community relations.