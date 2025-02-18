How does Netanyahu measure up to history? - editorial

We have now reached day 501. It has been more than 500 days since innocent Israeli citizens were first taken hostage by Hamas – hundreds of days of suffering for families desperate for their loved ones’ return.

On Sunday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations – a gathering of prominent leaders from US Jewry, many of whom have supported Netanyahu over the years. In a wide-ranging speech, the prime minister discussed the future of Gaza, the war in the region, and the importance of Israel’s relationship with the United States.

Netanyahu spoke about the US administration’s plan for Gaza, describing it as a “bold new vision” that offers hope for a different future for both Israel and Gaza. He also praised the US for its steadfast support. “We have the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House,” Netanyahu said.

The speech raised questions about Israel’s long-term strategy in Gaza as the war continues into its 14th month. The prime minister’s emphasis on maintaining security and dismantling Hamas reflects his belief that only through military strength and clear-eyed resolve can Israel ensure its safety.

He stressed that any future arrangement in Gaza must guarantee that Hamas does not regain control and that Israel retains the ability to act swiftly against terrorist threats. According to Netanyahu, the path to lasting peace lies in a combination of diplomatic efforts and unwavering military pressure to disarm extremist factions and restore security to the region.

Netanyahu also addressed the broader regional dynamics, citing Israel’s operations in Syria and the ongoing efforts to curtail Hezbollah’s influence. He noted the weakening of the Assad regime’s military capabilities as part of these efforts. “We didn’t get any flowers from Damascus for this, but that’s okay; we can live with it,” he said. “With Syria, we’ve ensured it can no longer be used as a launchpad for attacks on Israel.”

Drawing a historical parallel, Netanyahu referenced the decision during World War II to neutralize the Vichy French fleet to prevent its use by the Nazis. “We similarly dismantled Assad’s military capabilities,” he said.

At the same time, while Netanyahu has successfully built strong diplomatic relationships, many Israelis hope for more direct engagement from their leadership. The families of those still held in Gaza, as well as wounded soldiers and bereaved families, have sought meetings with the prime minister, eager to share their pain and receive reassurances about the government’s commitment to bringing the hostages home.

Netanyahu has met with some families and addressed their concerns, but many feel these meetings have been limited and formal. The hostages’ families have organized marches, protests, and public appeals to raise awareness of their plight. Their resilience is a testament to the enduring spirit of the Israeli people.

Navigating turbulent times

As Israel navigates these turbulent times, the government faces the immense challenge of balancing military operations, diplomatic efforts, and domestic unity. Netanyahu has repeatedly emphasized the existential threat posed by Iran and its proxies, underscoring the importance of maintaining military vigilance while pursuing broader regional alliances. The Abraham Accords, which normalized relations with several Arab states, stand as a testament to this strategy.

In these difficult times, personal connection can play a significant role in national unity. The bond Netanyahu has cultivated with American Jewish leaders is undoubtedly valuable – it strengthens international ties and bolsters support for Israel during this challenging period. At the same time, deepening his engagement with those on the home front could further reinforce national resilience.

Israelis understand the gravity of the situation and the immense burden on their leadership. They seek reassurance not only through strong words and strategic decisions but also through visible solidarity. Meeting with the hostages’ families, wounded soldiers, and those who lost loved ones could go a long way in reinforcing the unity that Israel needs to endure these difficult times.

The path forward remains complex, with no easy solutions on the horizon. As Netanyahu continues to make critical decisions for Israel’s future, his ability to connect with the nation’s citizens could become an essential part of the country’s resilience.

After 501 days, Israelis are not just looking for military success – they are looking for a sign that their leaders share their pain, their hope, and their determination for a better future.