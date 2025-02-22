Rabbi asks: Is Donald Trump the Messiah? - opinion

Whether seriously or tongue in cheek, this question is being asked today vis-à-vis the newly elected American president: Could US President Donald Trump possibly be the long-awaited Messiah promised by Jewish tradition?

After all, Trump has performed some pretty “messianic” acts, both in his former term and now, with stunning decisions that make us shake our heads and whisper, “Is it Mashiach time?!”

For example, the Talmud states explicitly that for the Temple to be rebuilt – a clear sign of redemption – two things must first happen, presumably under the leadership of the Messiah: the Jewish people must reestablish sovereignty over the Land of Israel, and evil in the world – epitomized by Amalek – must be eradicated.

Well, America under Trump, in his previous term, finally signed the bill declaring that Jerusalem is our sovereign capital rather than its being subject to international recognition or resolution. He also proclaimed that the Golan Heights were a legitimate part of the State of Israel. And now, in this current administration, there is serious deliberation about extending Israeli sovereignty to the long-disputed West Bank. Indeed, the new American ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, steadfastly refers to this area by its biblical name – Judea and Samaria – indicating that, by definition, it is Jewish ancestral property.

As for wiping out evil, Trump has shaken world powers by boldly demanding that Hamas – you don’t get any eviler than that! – be either wiped out or dispersed to countries around the world so as to dissipate and degrade its destructive designs. Did God save Donald Trump's life to make him US president? (illustration) (credit: Canva, REUTERS)

If only our own government were as determined to remove this scourge upon humanity! Please note that Saul, the first king of Israel, was removed from his position for his failure to kill just one Amalekite ruler – Agag, whereas we have ignominiously freed thousands of bloodthirsty Amalekite Jew-killers.

Trump is also working diligently to mend fences between Israel and our Arab neighbors, having already successfully brought the Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco into the fold and hopefully adding Saudi Arabia and others to the list in the near future. At the same time, serious efforts are being made to confront the epidemic of antisemitism that is growing at dangerous proportions in America. These are long-awaited, revolutionary events that cannot be dismissed.

On a global level, Trump has openly stated that one of his primary goals is to end all wars, preferably through negotiation. Whether he will succeed or not is an open question, but the very notion of “planetary peace” is straight out of the Messiah handbook, which preaches a coming together of all faiths in a world of peace whose swords have been beaten into plowshares.

So, could Trump possibly be the Messiah?

The short answer is no; that royal title is reserved for a descendant of the House of David, a Torah-true spiritual leader who will lead all Jews to Israel and preside over a golden age in world history.

But that is not to say that Trump cannot be a worthy ally of the Messiah. There certainly have been other world leaders of varying reputations throughout the ages who significantly assisted us in our grand journey and were rightfully blessed for it. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Take Cyrus, for example. When Cyrus took control of the Persian Empire in 550 BCE, he set the Jews free from the Babylonian captivity that had taken place decades before. Cyrus facilitated our return to the Promised Land and became a notable figure in the Jewish scripture as a savior who helped us build the Second Temple in Jerusalem. He gave back the sacred vessels that had been taken from Solomon’s Temple during the Babylonian siege of Jerusalem, along with a considerable sum of money with which to purchase building materials for the Temple. In fact, the prophet Isaiah quotes God going so far as to call Cyrus “His Mashiach and right-hand man” (Isaiah 45:1).

Then there is Herod, king of Judea, from 37 BCE to 4 BCE. Though a paranoid schizophrenic who murdered thousands – including his own Jewish wife – Herod was also devoted to massively renovating the Second Temple, thereby bringing worldwide glory to Israel. Says the Talmud: “One who has not seen Herod’s building has never in his life seen a truly grand edifice” (Bava Batra 4).

Napoleon deserves mention as well. Though his intent may have been to hasten our assimilation and loss of distinct identity, Napoleon made the radical decision to emancipate not only the Jews of France but also those in the many countries he conquered in the Napoleonic Wars. Napoleon freed the Jews from the ghettos into which they had been forced and ruled that they no longer wear the Star of David, conspicuously identifying them. In anticipation of a victory in the Holy Land, which failed to come about, he wrote a proclamation in April 1799 calling for a Jewish homeland there.

NOW, OF course, many out there still reading this will cringe at the thought of Trump being built up into a hero. But we should remember that David, the progenitor of the Messiah, was far from universally loved.

Following his rise in popularity after slaying Goliath, the young David was hounded by controversy. He was labeled (according to the Midrash) an illegitimate bastard, shunned by his own family, and mercilessly hunted by King Saul and his legions. Even after finally assuming the throne, David was the target of an assassination plot by his close friend and confidant Ahithophel and his own son Absalom.

It’s not always easy to tell good guys from bad guys. The rabbis succinctly sum up the twisted, unpredictable path of history by declaring, “The blackest soil can produce the richest fruit.”

We, Jews, have been burned before by the advent of false messiahs who raised our hopes only to bitterly disappoint us. And so, we would be wise to avoid jumping to the conclusion that Donald is indeed the new David.

And yet, is it simply a coincidence that both their names start and end with the letter D?! 

The writer is the director of the Jewish Outreach Center of Ra’anana. rabbistewart@gmail.com