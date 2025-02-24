Qatar's grip on education is causing an explosion of campus antisemitism - opinion

For months, I have followed the disturbing rise of antisemitism in US universities, especially after Hamas’s brutal attack on Israel on October 7. But nothing prepared me for the jaw-dropping moment I experienced while watching a recent Al Jazeera podcast.

Khaled Al-Hroub, a professor at Northwestern University in Qatar, spoke not as an academic but as a mouthpiece for Hamas, painting the terrorist group as a symbol of resilience. His rhetoric was not just disturbing – it was dangerous.

This wasn’t an isolated case of radical bias. It was a symptom of a larger, well-funded infiltration by Qatar, which has spent billions to manipulate American academia, indoctrinate students, and turn campuses into breeding grounds for hate.

When I tuned in to the Al Jazeera podcast, I expected an analysis of the war in Gaza. Instead, I found outright propaganda. Hroub, supposedly an academic, openly glorified Hamas. He wasn’t alone – professors at Georgetown, Harvard, and other prestigious universities have been caught pushing similar narratives.

How can American universities allow their faculty to justify terrorism? Because many of them are funded – bought – by Qatar, a country with a vested interest in spreading extremist ideology. The more research I did, the clearer the pattern became: Qatar is using America’s elite schools as vehicles for propaganda, erasing the line between education and indoctrination. Infographic: Examples of Qatar’s influence arms (credit: Zachor Legal Institute)

Qatar has poured over $6 billion into US universities in the past decade, making it the single largest foreign donor in American academia. Prestigious institutions like Harvard, Georgetown, and Northwestern have eagerly accepted these funds, establishing satellite campuses in Doha and injecting Qatari influence directly into their programs. What does Qatar get in return? Influence, power, and the ability to manipulate curricula, reward pro-Qatar faculty, and silence dissenting voices.

Georgetown University’s Qatar campus has been exposed for promoting narratives sympathetic to the Muslim Brotherhood, the ideological parent of Hamas. Harvard has seen its Middle Eastern studies programs shaped by Qatari funding, conveniently ignoring radical Islamic terrorism and Qatar’s own human rights abuses.

At Northwestern University’s Doha campus, Hroub serves as a direct pipeline for Al Jazeera’s propaganda machine, legitimizing terrorist sympathizers under the guise of academia.

Qatar's grip on education is causing an explosion of campus antisemitism

If you want to know why antisemitism has exploded on US campuses, look no further than Qatar’s grip on education. The wave of pro-Hamas demonstrations following October 7, 2023 wasn’t spontaneous – it was the result of years of systematic brainwashing.

From Ivy League universities to small liberal arts colleges, students have taken to the streets chanting “From the river to the sea,” a call for the eradication of Israel. Professors openly defend Hamas, while Jewish students face harassment and violence. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

This is not an accident; it is the direct consequence of allowing a hostile foreign power to dictate the educational narrative. But the damage isn’t just limited to universities. Qatar’s influence stretches into K-12 schools through the Qatar Foundation International, which funds Arabic-language programs across the US. While language education is important, QFI uses it as a Trojan horse to introduce anti-Western, pro-Islamist perspectives to American children.

Watching from Morocco, I have seen firsthand how Qatar’s propaganda extends far beyond the US. Through Al Jazeera, Doha exports its toxic ideology to a global audience, controlling narratives and fueling extremist rhetoric.

IT’S NOT just about Hamas. Qatar is a hub for radical Islamism, hosting terrorists and funding organizations that destabilize entire regions. Its influence in academia is just one piece of a larger strategy to reshape global thought in favor of its own agenda.

From the Middle East to North Africa, Qatar’s media empire and educational influence have shaped perceptions, often distorting facts to fit a narrative that supports Islamist movements and erodes Western values. The extent of this manipulation has been vastly underestimated, and the repercussions are now visible on university campuses worldwide.

The good news is that people are finally paying attention. A bipartisan bill in the US Congress aims to ban American universities from accepting money from countries that fund terrorism. If passed, this could be a crucial step in restoring academic integrity and protecting students from foreign manipulation.

Investigative reports have exposed Qatar’s deep web of influence. These revelations are sparking calls for transparency in university funding and greater scrutiny of foreign donations. Universities that claim to uphold academic freedom must be held accountable for their financial ties to foreign regimes that openly undermine the very values they profess to teach.

Beyond the legislative response, a cultural battle must be fought. The glorification of Hamas and the spread of antisemitism in academia cannot simply be attributed to freedom of speech; it is a direct result of a sustained and deliberate effort to radicalize young minds.

University administrators have turned a blind eye, allowing radical professors to indoctrinate students under the guise of scholarly debate. The silence of academic institutions in the face of blatant hate speech and support for terrorist groups exposes a moral crisis within the education system.

If the funding sources of these institutions remain unchecked, the radicalization of future generations will continue unabated, and the consequences will not be confined to the classroom.

The danger of Qatar’s influence on US education is an urgent national security threat. Universities are selling out to a foreign regime that funds terrorism, spreads hate, and fosters antisemitism. This is not just an issue of free speech; it is about protecting the integrity of American academia and the safety of students.

The next time you hear a professor justifying Hamas or see students glorifying terrorism, ask yourself: Who is funding this? Who is behind it? The answer will likely lead straight to Qatar. This isn’t just an education crisis – it’s a fight for America’s future.

Qatar’s success in infiltrating US education is a direct consequence of negligence at multiple levels. The government has failed to enforce stricter regulations on foreign funding in universities, allowing billions to flow in unchecked. Academic institutions, enticed by lucrative financial incentives, have willingly compromised their intellectual independence.

Meanwhile, the public remains largely unaware of the extent to which foreign influence has shaped discourse in American education. The battle against foreign infiltration in academia will not be won solely through legislative measures; it requires public awareness and institutional courage to resist the allure of easy funding at the cost of national integrity.

The conversation surrounding foreign influence in education must shift from passive concern to active resistance before it is too late.

The writer, a Middle East Forum fellow, is a policy analyst and writer based in Morocco.