Germany’s election signals a rejection of passive decline - opinion

After years of political stagnation and growing societal fractures, Germany has made a decisive shift to the right. The February 23 elections signal not only a change in government but a redefinition of Germany’s place in Europe and the world.

The conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, led by Friedrich Merz, will now lead the coalition, replacing the Social Democratic Party (SPD)-led government of Olaf Scholz.

However, the most striking development is the surge of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which is now the second largest in Germany, doubling its vote share since the last federal elections and moving from a marginal force to a major player.

The pro-Russia, anti-immigration AfD, co-led by Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla, has captured the support of about one in five German voters. Despite Merz’s commitment to keeping the AfD out of the ruling coalition, this election highlights a clear message: A growing number of Germans feel disillusioned with the establishment and are seeking alternatives. This unprecedented rise came amid backing from President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, who openly endorsed the party during the campaign.

The German body politic is shifting toward stronger national sovereignty, reduced immigration, and tighter fiscal policies. Voters want a government that prioritizes German interests over EU bureaucracy, strengthens border controls, and restores economic stability without reckless public spending. German conservative candidate for chancellor and Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party leader Friedrich Merz attends a press conference following the general election in Berlin, Germany, February 24, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)

Germany’s turn rightward is part of a broader European trend. The European Union was founded on the idea that economic integration and liberal democracy would ensure stability. However, after three years of war in Ukraine, Europe’s strategic weaknesses have become impossible to ignore.

The EU remains militarily dependent on the United States, struggles to compete with China economically, and is falling behind in technology and energy independence. Its bureaucratic and consensus-driven decision-making structure is unable to respond deftly and effectively in times of crisis. This leaves European nations questioning their future within a slow-moving and fractured system.

Germany, once the economic powerhouse of the continent, is no exception. Its industrial base is eroding, its welfare system is under pressure, and its population is increasingly anxious about security, identity, and economic stability. For many, the AfD represents a form of self-defense against a perceived collapse of the German way of life.

AfD is not simply a nationalist movement

Contrary to mainstream portrayals, the AfD is not merely a nationalist movement. Weidel is openly gay and married to a Sri Lankan woman, complicating accusations of simple xenophobia. The party’s appeal lies not in ideological extremism but in its ability to capitalize on widespread discontent, particularly regarding immigration.

Germany's decades-long reliance on foreign labor to offset demographic decline has led to the formation of parallel sub-societies, some of which reject their host country's values. This, coupled with rising crime and economic stagnation, has fueled a backlash against the open-door policies of previous governments.

The rise of the AfD is not an isolated phenomenon. From Hungary to Italy, nationalist movements are growing, reflecting the failure of the European model to address economic and security concerns. Germany’s election signals a rejection of passive decline. In a world dominated by powerful nations like the United States, China, and Russia, Europeans are beginning to realize that survival requires a clear assertion of national sovereignty.

The writer is a senior fellow at the Jewish People Policy Institute, overseeing its activities in Europe. His upcoming book, The Ukraine War: A Jewish and Israeli Perspective, will be published by JPPI.