From tanks to drones: How to empower agile philanthropy - opinion

As someone who has been involved for decades in philanthropy, first as a grantee and now as a grantor, I am constantly thinking about how to improve the connection between the two. Since, unfortunately, like most in Israel, I have become far too familiar with conflict and the military. Now, I have begun to think of other challenges, too, in military terminology.

One thing that has become clear is that while tanks still have their place on the battlefield, they are becoming less used in conflict, replaced in many operations by more nimble equipment, such as precision drones.

So, too, philanthropy must embrace the shift toward greater agility. This analogy captures the essence of a transformation that is happening in almost every sector, including the world of charitable giving.

The challenges that philanthropy faces today are more dynamic, complex, and global than ever before. It’s no longer enough to rely on outdated, heavy processes to tackle issues that demand swift and strategic responses.

Jewish philanthropy, with its rich history of communal responsibility, is particularly well-positioned to lead the way in this transformation, but only if it can adapt to the new circumstances of our time. Israelis placing food in charity boxes (credit: Courtesy)

From old to new

Traditional philanthropic models, much like the now-aging tanks of the military world, have often been encumbered by rigid structures, bureaucratic hurdles, and a penchant for large, slow-moving initiatives.

These approaches to giving, although historically successful in certain contexts and still have their place, are increasingly less suited for today’s fast-paced, rapidly changing landscape. Whether responding to the needs of the war that began on October 7, rising antisemitism, or the need to ensure that every Jewish child has access to a high-level Jewish and secular education, today’s problems demand flexibility and speed.

The shift from tanks to drones in military strategy offers a valuable lesson for philanthropic foundations.

In warfare, tanks were once the backbone of power projection, immense, imposing, and slow-moving. However, as technology advanced, the need for more nimble, precise, and targeted tools became apparent. Drones offer a speed and agility that tanks cannot match, allowing for quick responses and focused interventions.

Philanthropy, like the military, must evolve to meet the complexities of modern challenges. Foundations must be able to pivot quickly, shifting resources to where they are most needed in realtime.

When Uri and Yael Poliavich established the Yael Foundation, their uppermost requirement was to avoid overburdening the grantee with excessive bureaucracy; to understand the requirements and make quick decisions based on improved dialogue between grantee and recipient.

This is where the concept of “agile philanthropy” comes in.

Imagine a model where funding is not tied up in lengthy approval processes or confined by rigid annual plans. Instead, it’s flexible and able to respond to unexpected opportunities and crises with speed and precision.

An agile approach would allow Jewish philanthropists to support smaller, more nimble initiatives that can test new ideas quickly and iteratively, similar to the way drones conduct reconnaissance and rapid strikes.

One of the greatest strengths of Jewish philanthropy lies in its deep connection to the communities it serves. Nevertheless, as the world changes, so too must the tools that philanthropists use to make a difference.

By blending the meticulous planning that has long been a hallmark of successful Jewish philanthropy with the ability to take calculated risks and support leap-of-faith initiatives, Jewish foundations can empower those closest to the issues to make meaningful, rapid changes.

The focus should not be solely on large, institutional efforts, but also on smaller, grassroots projects that show promise and creativity.

Consider the ways in which technology has empowered grassroots movements across the world. Social media campaigns, crowdfunding, and digital advocacy tools have made it possible for individuals and small organizations to raise awareness, mobilize support, and create lasting change. Jewish philanthropists can mirror this shift by fostering a culture that prioritizes innovation and adaptability over bureaucratic red tape.

Of course, accountability and strategy still matter.

Drones may be fast, but they also require a high level of precision and careful coordination. It’s crucial for foundations to maintain a balance between speed and oversight, ensuring that initiatives are achieving measurable impact. But with the right infrastructure in place, an agile approach can maximize the potential for transformative change.

One potential model for this shift could be the creation of dedicated funds for “leap-of-faith” projects. These could be initiatives that may not have fully proven outcomes but offer bold, innovative solutions to persistent challenges.

This could be a powerful way of encouraging risk-taking and experimentation in a world where traditional approaches often feel stagnant, similar to the attitude that gave rise to the Start-Up Nation.

Furthermore, the agility of philanthropic funding is not just about speed, it’s also about responsiveness. Jewish philanthropy should embrace the idea of being more attuned to the needs of diverse communities across the globe.

This could mean providing rapid relief in times of crisis or adapting to the unique challenges faced by younger generations of Jewish people who are increasingly concerned with issues that some in the philanthropic world do not see as a priority.

A paradigm shift in Jewish philanthropy requires a new way of thinking, one that values innovation, flexibility, and, perhaps most importantly, the ability to fail fast and learn from those failures.

Just as the military has turned to drones to carry out complex missions with agility, Jewish philanthropy must adopt a mindset that prioritizes impact over process, creativity over tradition, and speed over stagnation.

A strong, resilient, flourishing, and transformative Jewish future relies on it.

The writer is deputy director of the Yael Foundation – a philanthropic fund driven by the conviction that all Jewish children, irrespective of geographic location or community size, should have access to high-quality Jewish and general education – working in 37 countries, impacting 14,000 Jewish students.