Miriam Adelson’s legacy: Philanthropy and unwavering commitment - opinion

Some people’s influence can be measured in numbers – funds raised, grants awarded, projects launched. But there are others whose impact defies statistics because it transforms not just institutions, but human lives.

Miriam Adelson belongs to that rare group.

Her generosity is not just philanthropy – it’s a force of change that resonates far beyond any balance sheet, touching Jewish communities from Tel Aviv to Los Angeles.

It’s impossible to speak of Miriam without remembering Sheldon Adelson, z”l, her late husband and partner in building a legacy of compassion and unwavering support for the Jewish people.

Together, they created not just a philanthropic empire but a moral mission – one rooted in responsibility and commitment to their community. Miriam Adelson arrives before the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States takes place inside the Capitol Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, DC, Monday, January 20, 2025. (credit: Kenny Holston/Pool via REUTERS)

After his passing, Miriam didn’t simply continue that legacy – she expanded it. She carried the weight of that shared mission forward and became a symbol of resilience, dedication, and leadership in her own right.

What sets Miriam apart is not just her generosity but her rare ability to combine humility with true strength.

She doesn’t seek the spotlight, nor does she crave applause – but her presence is felt in every corner of the Jewish world. Her contributions are not showpieces; they are bridges connecting generations, countries, and cultures.

Whether supporting education, scientific research, or the preservation of Jewish heritage, every initiative reflects Miriam’s vision of a future where the strength of the Jewish people lies in unity and knowledge.

An unwavering commitment

Her political choices also reflect this unwavering commitment. When she chose to support Donald Trump, it wasn't just about backing a leader – it was an expression of deep personal conviction. She offered not just financial support but her trust, her name, and her influence. And this choice sent a clear message: Sometimes, standing on the sidelines is not an option when you have the power to influence history. Her support became a symbol of loyalty, not just to an individual but to the values of the Jewish people and the future of Israel.

One could spend pages analyzing the political ramifications of her actions, but in Miriam’s case, the truth is far simpler – her efforts are not driven by strategy, but by a deep sense of duty.

Her unconditional support for Israel and the Jewish community has earned her the respect of the highest levels of leadership. It’s not just about influence – it’s about integrity, sincerity, and an unwavering commitment to her people.

But perhaps what’s most remarkable about Miriam Adelson is her clear understanding that peace and prosperity are not about grand victories – they’re about building a future.

She knows that the well-being of the United States is not only vital for Americans but also for global stability. I am confident that her energy, determination, and wisdom will continue to serve not only her nation and people but the entire world.

Miriam’s true strength doesn’t lie in the number of projects she has funded or initiatives she has launched – it lies in her ability to unite, inspire, and act without seeking anything in return.

In a world that often confuses power with influence, she stands as a rare example of how personal generosity and humility can become a transformative force – one capable of changing the fate of millions.

The writer is president of the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress.